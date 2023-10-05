26 Jamia Researchers in Stanford University List of Top 2% Scientists

New Delhi: Adding another remarkable page in the success story of Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI), a total of 26 researchers of the varsity secured spot in Stanford University's prestigious global list of top 2% scientists.
This esteemed list, curated by a team of experts led by eminent Professor John Ioannidis of Stanford University and published by Elsevier BV, is a testament to the outstanding research contributions made by JMI scholars on the world stage.
Commenting on the achievement of the Jamia researchers, JMI Vice Chancellor Prof. Najma Akhtar said:
"This recognition reflects the exceptional research standards upheld at JMI. It establishes our university on the global map of excellence and fills us with immense pride."
Stanford University's list features approximately 3,500 researchers from India, highlighting the significant impact of the country's scholarly endeavours on the global research landscape.
Stanford University has released two lists, one based on career-long data and another focusing on the performance of researchers in the year 2022.
The first list is the career-long Data Category. The following 08 JMI professors have secured their places in this list:
1. Prof. Ali, Imran
2. Prof. Ahsan, Haseeb
3. Prof. Ghosh, Sushant G.
4. Prof. Rahman, Atiqur
5. Prof. Sen, Anjan A.
6. Prof. Ahmad, Sharif
7. Prof. Ahmad, Tokeer
8. Prof. Islam, Tarikul
The second list of the year 2022 is Performance Category, an impressive 26 Scientists, including Professors and Ph.D. Scholars, from JMI have been recognized:
1. Ali, Imran
2. Haleem, Abid
3. Javaid, Mohd.
4. Ghosh, Sushant G.
5. Rahman, Atiqur
6. Ahsan, Haseeb
7. Hassan, Md Imtaiyaz
8. Ahmad, Rafiq
9. Raza, Khalid
10. Khan, Tabrez Alam
11. Ahmad, Sharif
12. Khan, M. Ajmal
13. Talukdar, Swapan
14. Tokeer, Ahmad
15. Chaudhry, Saif Ali
16. Ali, Rashid
17. Ahmad, Musheer
18. Siddiquee, Arshad Noor
19. Patel, Rajan
20. Riaz, Ufana
21. Islam, Tarikul
22. Mohammad, Taj
23. Haque, Ahteshamul
24. Khanuja, M.
25. Naqvi, Ahmad Abu Turab
26. Anas, S. M.
The 07 professors found their names in both the coveted list.
This recognition is based on a publicly available database of over 96,17,763 top scientists, which includes standardized information on citations, h-index, citations to papers in various authorship positions, and a composite indicator.
According to the standard Science-Metrix classification, scientists are classified into 22 scientific fields and 174 sub-fields. Field- and subfield-specific percentiles are also provided for all scientists with at least five papers.
Career-long data are updated to end-of-2022 and single recent year data pertain to citations received during the calendar year 2022. The selection is based on the top 100,000 scientists by c-score (with and without self-citations) or a percentile rank of 2% or above in the sub-field.
The c-score focuses on impact (citations) rather than productivity (number of publications), and it also incorporates information on co-authorship and author positions (single, first, last author).
Jamia Millia Islamia continues to strive for excellence in research and education, and including its researchers in Stanford University's esteemed list is a testament to its commitment to fostering scholarly achievements on a global scale.
