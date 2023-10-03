Watch: ABVP, BD protesters thrash teacher over Namaz video in Ahmedabad school

[Principal Nirali Dagli while talking to ABP Asmita said the student seen offering Namaz is Muslim.]
Ahmedabad: The members of right wing Hindutva organisations protesting against Namaz offered in a school in Gujarat capital Ahmedabad Tuesday October 03, 2023 brutally thrashed a teacher in the presence of security personnel.
The members of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), Bajrang Dal (BD) and other right-wing organisations were protesting inside the premises of Kalorex Future School in Ghatlodia area of Ahmedabad city alleging that the school staff were “forcing Hindu students to offer Namaz during an activity”.
Namaz is mandatory prayers Muslims offer five times in a day.
Principal Nirali Dagli denied the allegations and said a Muslim student of the school was asked to offer Namaz as part of the activity organised ahead of Eid to make other students familiar with the Muslim traditions.
“We organise such activities ahead of all festivals whether they are Eid, Ganesh Chatruthi, Navaratri, Desehra or any other festival. This is part of the awareness programme conducted by the school, nothing more”, she said.
She also rejected the accusations that Hindu students were forced to offer Namaz.
“It is totally wrong to say that Hindu students were forced to offer Namaz or there were attempts made for religious conversion”, the School Head said while talking to ABP Asmita.
“The student seen offering Namaz is Muslim. Other students present there were only watching him”, she said adding that the student seen in video is a lone Muslim in her school who got admission as per the provisions of Right to Education (RTE) Act.
However, the members of the right wing Hindu organisations it seems were not satisfied with the explanation given by the principal and protested inside the school premises. Suddenly, a protester runs towards the teacher and slaps on his head, prompting others to join in assaulting him, a video of the incident shows.
ummid.com has not independently verified the video which is going viral and being wildly shared on different social media groups.
नमाज़ को लेकर ABVP के गुंडों ने कर दी शिक्षक की पिटाई!अहमदाबाद के केलोरेक्स स्कूल में बच्चों को सभी धर्मों के सम्मान करना सिखाया जा रहा था, इसी के तहत पूजा-पाठ और नमाज़ का तरीक़ा भी बच्चों को सिखाया गया! इसी दौरान नमाज़ के बारे में बता रहे हिंदू शिक्षक की ABVP और हिंदू संगठनों… pic.twitter.com/a7NbuzGaFK— Sahal Qureshi (Hakim) (@IMSahalQureshi) October 3, 2023
The protesters also entered the principal’s office, chanted Hanuman Chalisa, and recited Ramdhun, the local media reported.
Founded by Pooja Manjula Shroff in 1995, Kalorex Future School is said to be one of top CBSE schools in Ahmedabad's Ghatlodia area.
Meanwhile, the BJP government in Gujarat instead of taking action against the ABVP and Bajrang Dal members who thrashed the teacher and took law into their own hands blamed the school and ordered a probe into the awareness programme held on September 29, 2023.
"It seems that some people want to disturb the peaceful atmosphere of the state by organising such programmes in schools. Students who took part in that program may not be even aware what exactly they were doing. This is not at all acceptable," Minister of State for Primary, Secondary and Adult Education Praful Pansheriya said.
"We will conduct an investigation to find out the mentality and intention behind organising such a programme and then take appropriate action. We will not spare those who have done anything wrong," the minister added.
The state government ordered the probe even though the school tendered a written apology.
