New Delhi: Voters in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Mizoram and Telangana will exercise their democratic rights in single phase whereas elections in Chhattisgarh will be held in two phases, the Election Commission of India announced today.
“Voting in Mizoram will be held on November 07, 2023. In Madhya Pradesh on November 17, in Rajasthan on November 23, and in Telangana on November 30, 2023 in single phase”, Rajiv Kumar said Monday.
“Polling in Chhattisgarh said elections will be held in two phases on November 07 and 17, 2023”, he added.
“Counting of votes and announcement of the resulted for all five states will be on December 03, 2023”, he said
12:00 PM: Chief Election Commissioner of India, Rajiv Kumar has started the press conference to announce the elections schedule in the five states - Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Telangana and Mizoram.
He is currently breifing the details of the efforts by the Commission in the last six months before finalising the election in these states.
10:00 AM: The Election Commission of India will call a press conference shortly today i.e. Monday October 09, 2023 to announce the schedule for holding assembly elections in five states.
According to the ECI sources, the press conference will be held its headquarters in the National Capital New Delhi at 12:00 noon.
Assembly elections are due in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Telangana and Mizoram.
The elections schedule of these five states will be announced by the Chief Election Commissioner of India, Rajiv Kumar, today.
The term of the Mizoram assembly ends on December 17 where the Mizo National Front is in power.
The terms of the legislative assemblies of Telangana, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan end on different dates in January next year.
While the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) rules Telangana, Madhya Pradesh is ruled by the BJP.
The Congress is in power in Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan.
[With inputs from agencies]
