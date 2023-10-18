U.S. vetoes Brazil's draft resolution on Israel-Palestine conflict at UNSC

New York: The United States Wednesday October 18, 2023 vetoed Brazil’s draft resolution at the UN Security Council (UNSC) on the ongoing war between the Zionist regime in Israel and Palestinian Resistance Groups, and the total siege of Gaza Strip.
The Brazil drafted resolution on the Middle East Conflict was put to vote after the barbaric attack on Al Ahli Arab Hospital in Gaza City Wednesday.
12 of the 15 members of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) voted for the resolution – more than 3 votes than the 9 needed to pass.
The resolution however could not be adopted as the United States, one of the five permanent members enjoying veto power, like it always did in the past, voted against it. Thus once again exposing itself at the world forum by extending blind support to terrorism and barbarism against civilians committed by the far-right Zionist regime in Israel.
Besides other urgent matters relating to the ongoing Israel-Palestine war, the resolution had called for “humanitarian pauses” in Gaza to deliver desperately needed aid to millions in the blockaded area.
According to the vote count on the UNSC resolution, 12 members voted for the resolution, 02 members – Russia and UK, abstained from the voting besides U.S.A. which vetoed the Brazil’s draft resolution on the Middle East crisis.
U.S.A. voted against the resolution as it did not mention “Israel’s right to self-defence”. Despite repeated US assertions, a huge majority of the world is of the view that Israeli response to the Hamas' attack has gone beyond 'right to self-defence'.
On the other hand, Russia had proposed adding in the resolution condemnation of the Israeli bombing of the Al Ahli Hospital in the north of the Gaza Strip that killed more than 500, majority of them children, Tuesday.
The UNSC has a total of 15 members - 5 permanent and 10 non-permanent.
The five permanent UNSC members are - Russia, China, United States, United Kingdom and France. These five members enjoy veto power that means any one of them can stop by their single vote any UNSC resolution from adoption.
The 10-non permanent members of the UN Security Council are Japan, Gabon, Mozambique, United Arab Emirates (UAE), Albania, Brazil, Ecuador, Switzerland, Malta and Ghana. The term of the UNSC non-permanent members is one year.
A resolution at UNSC needs at least nine votes in favor and no vetoes by the five permanent members to pass.
And this exactly what happened today. The UNSC resolution got favour from 12 members. But it could not be adopted as U.S. which has a veto power voted against it.
The USA and its allied has two days ago voted against a Russian drafted resolution at the UNSC on the same subject.
Incidentally, France, UK and Japan - the three UNSC members that have voted against Russian draft resolution along with America two days ago, did not side with the U.S. today. This is something which is being seen as further isolation of the U.S. and Israel globally.
