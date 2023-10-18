Anger peaks against Israel after Gaza hospital bombing that killed over 500

[Jordanians gather outside King Abdullah Mosque to express solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza, in Amman, Jordan[Image: Alaa Al Sukhni/Reuters]
Gaza City: Saudi Arabia Wednesday October 18, 2023 led the Arab anger against the Zionist regime in Israel after its troops bombed Al-Ahli Arab Hospital in Gaza City killing more than 500 people.
“Saudi Arabia condemns in the strongest possible terms the heinous crime committed by the Israeli occupation forces by bombing Al Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza, which led to the deaths of hundreds of civilians, including children as well as injured and wounded individuals”, Saudi Foreign Ministry said.
“The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia categorically rejects this brutal attack, which is flagrant violation of all international laws and norms, including international humanitarian law, and denounces the failure of the Israeli occupation to stop its continuous attacks against civilians despite many international appeals”, the ministry said.
Other countries who joined the condemnation of the Zionist regime in Israel included Turkey, Iran, Qatar, Egypt, Jordan, and the State of Palestine, calling the Gaza hospital attack “genocide”, “massacre”, “war crimes” and a “humanitarian catastrophe”.
What made the situation diplomatically worse for the Israelis is that the three Arab countries – United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bahrain and Morocco who had normalised ties with the Zionists controlling the occupied Palestinian terrorisers and were keeping silence after the Hamas’ Operation al Aqsa Storm last Saturday, too joined fellow Arab countries and denounced the killing of civilians – a huge majority of them children and women, in the Israeli airstrike on the Gaza Hospital.
Denouncing the civilians killing in the Gaza City hospital bombing, World Health Organisation (WHO) said:
“WHO strongly condemns the attack on Al Ahli Arab Hospital, and call for the immediate protection of civilians and health care, and for the evacuation orders to be reversed.”
Arab League Chief Ahmed Aboul Gheit while denouncing the far-right Zionist regime in Tel Aviv urged the international leaders to “stop this tragedy immediately” in response to the attack.
“What diabolical mind intentionally bombards a hospital and its defenceless inhabitants?” he wrote in a social media post.
“Arab mechanisms will document these war crimes and the criminals will not get away with their actions”, he added.
Anglican Archbishop in Jerusalem, Hosam Naoum, in a statement issued after the Gaza hospital attack, condemned the civilians’ death.
"In the strongest terms, the Episcopal Diocese of Jerusalem condemns this atrocious attack that has transpired in the heart of Gaza. Initial reports suggest the loss of countless live a manifestation of what can only be describes as a crime against humanity", he said.
Al Ahli hospital was a community, a Palestinian Hammam Farah, wrote on X. "I was born in that hospital. My sister was born in that hospital. My grandfather worked in that hospital. There was a tennis court and a church in that hospital. Al Ahli hospital was a community. It held memories, it told stories, it treated the most destitute in Gaza."
U.S. President Joe Biden, who is backing Israeli barbarism is scheduled to be in Israel today. He was supposed to meet Arab leaders in Amman, Jordan. This meeting set to be attended by Jordan's King Abdullah, Egypt's President Abdel Fattah El-Sissi and Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas has been cancelled after the brutal attack on the Gaza hospital.
The United States and its allies especially United Kingdom, France and Japan are openly supporting Israeli war crimes against the Palestinians in the name of “right to self-defence”. China, Egypt, Brazil, Croatia, Ireland and other countries have said that Israeli response has gone beyond “right to self-defence”. They also said what Israelis are as of now doing is “genocide” and “war crimes”.
Benjamin Netanyahu government blamed Hamas for the hospital attack. However, Hananya Naftali, a social media influencer who is working with Israeli Prime Minister’s IT Cell, confirmed Israeli involvement in the hospital attack.
“Israeli Air Force struck a Hamas terrorist base inside a hospital in Gaza,” Naftali wrote on X. But as the death toll mounted, he quickly deleted his post, according to Al Jazeera.
The Director of the Gaza Baptist Hospital said that prior to the bombing today, Israel told them:
“We warned you yesterday with two bombs. Why have you not evacuated the hospital until this moment?”
A MSNBC reporter also refuted Israeli claims that Hamas bombed the Gaza hospital. "We have not seen any evidence for Israel’s claims. Palestinian rockets are not large enough to do this much damage", he told the broadcaster from Ashdod, Israel.
Russia’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson meanwhile said Israel must provide satellite images to prove that it was not involved in the attack.
Meanwhile, public protests have erupted across Doha after Israel bombed the Al Ahli hospital in Gaza, killing more than 500 people including patients, doctors and those seeking refuge.
Protestors gathered at multiple locations in the country, including the US Embassy and Souq Waqif.
Hundreds also gathered tonight in New York City's Washington Square Park to honor the martyrs of the Al Ahli Hospital massacre.
"We will continue to show up for Palestine until every inch of it is free. End the siege on Gaza, end all US aid to Israel. Until liberation, the struggle continues", the protesters said.
Soon after the hospital bombing, thousands of the people gathered outside the White House in Washington for an emergency rally, calling for an end to the siege on Gaza.
“Biden, Biden you can’t hide! We charge you with genocide!” they roared.
An electronic hoarding in New York said:
“Biden, Adams and Hochul have blood on their hands. The U.S. sends $3.8 billion to sponsor the genocide of the Palestinians people. Israel bombs hospitals, Biden pays for it. End the siege on Gaza now. Free Palestine”.
In his response to Israeli bombing on the Gaza hospital, Joe Biden who is en route to Tel Aviv said he was “deeply saddened” but he did not directly name the Zionist regime in Israel.
“The United States stands unequivocally for the protection of civilian life during conflict and we mourn the patients, medical staff and other innocents killed or wounded in this tragedy”, he wrote on social media platform X.
