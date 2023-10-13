Israeli Embassy Staff in China Stabbed

[Screen shot of a video circulating on social media platforms.]
Beijing: An Israeli embassy staff in China has been stabbed by an unknown assailant Friday October 13, 2023.
The Israeli Foreign Ministry confirmed that one of its staffer had been attacked in a knife attack on the street in the Chinese capital Beijing.
The injured diplomat was rushed to a local hospital where he is said to be in a stable condition, according to South China Morning Post.
Video clips shared on social media platforms, which ummid.com cannot independently verify, apparently show a man being stabbed several times in the shoulder and chest by the unidentified assailant.
The attacker ran away from the scene after the victim fell on the ground. The video also shows what appears to be blood on the ground.
An eye-witness said the stabbing incident occurred outside a supermarket in the Chaoyang district, about 1.5 km from the Israeli embassy at around 2.20 pm Friday.
The immediate motives behind the attack were unclear, with no one taking responsibility for it. The knife attack on the Israeli Diplomat in China however comes hours after Palestinian Resistance Group Hamas called for “Day of Rage” Friday October 13, 2023.
"The background of the attack is being investigated", the Israeli Foreign Ministry said.
"The background of the attack is being investigated", the Israeli Foreign Ministry said.
The Zionist regime in Israel is avenging the Hamas’ “Operation al Aqsa Storm’ Saturday October 07, 2023 that left over 1,200 dead in the Palestinian territories under its occupation.
The world is seething in anger against the Zionist regime in Israel in the wake of its bloody bombardments of residential areas, schools, mosques and hospitals in Gaza Strip that has left about 1,800 dead and over 6,200 injured.
Meanwhile, unperturbed by the world anger, the far-right Zionist regime in Israel has ordered 1.1 million Palestinians living in the northern part of Gaza to move to south.
The United Nations has called the “Israeli evacuation order” practically impossible. The latest Israeli move is seen as preparation for its troops’ ground invasion of Gaza Strip.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.