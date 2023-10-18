OIC Chief denounces as ‘Massacre by Israeli Occupation’ Al Ahli Baptist Hospital attack

Jeddah: The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Chief Wednesday October 18, 2023 denounced as “Israeli State Terrorism” the barbaric attack on Al Ahli Baptist Hospital that killed over 500 people majority of them children.
It is a war crime that must be punished, OIC Secretary General, Hissein Brahim Taha, said addressing the OIC Executive Committee meeting in Jeddah called to discuss Israel’s aggression against Gaza.
“We strongly condemn the horrific massacre committed by the Israeli occupation through the bombing of the National Baptist Hospital in the Gaza Strip”, he said.
“We consider this a war crime that is inconsistent with all human values”, he said.
“Furthermore, we view it as organized state terrorism that warrants accountability and punishment”, he said in his opening remarks.
On now: The extraordinary meeting of the OIC Executive Committee to address the bloody and continuing Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people in the #Gaza Strip. pic.twitter.com/uKYGkqYi3B— OIC (@OIC_OCI) October 18, 2023
Highlighting that the OIC meeting today has been convened to address the consequences of the “brutal Israeli aggression” against the Palestinian people, including the one ongoing in Gaza Strip, Brahim Taha said:
“These actions have violated all fundamental principles and values, resulting in killing and injuring thousands of Palestinians, and the indiscriminate destruction of residential, educational, healthcare and media facilities, including those of UNRWA.
Expressing “full solidarity with the steadfast Palestinian people” and OIC’s firm support for the “legitimate struggle of Palestinians to achieve their right to self-determination and stable independent and sovereign state, the organisation’s Director General said:
“We emphasise the need to join efforts to halt this unprecedented Israeli aggression, and ensure opening of humanitarian corridors to facilitate the delivery of medicines, food and essential supplies to Gaza Strip”.
The OIC Chief urged the international community to compel Israel, the occupying power to adhere to international laws, international humanitarian law and relevant United Nations resolutions.
The Organisation's Executive Committee’s open-ended extraordinary meeting at the ministerial level, to address the escalating military situation in Gaza and its environs as well as the deteriorating conditions that endanger the lives of civilians and the overall security and stability of the region, is ongoing in Saudi Arabia's port city Jeddah.
