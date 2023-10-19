Delhi Nursery School Admission 2024-25 Schedule released

Delhi Nursery Admission 2024: Directorate of Education Delhi (DoE) Wednesday October 18, 2023 released the date and schedule of Nursery School Admission (Pre-School Nursery, Pre-Primary KG and Class 1) 2024-25 for open seats on its official website edudel.nic.in.
The Directorate of Education (DoE) had earlier said that the entire admission process to fill Open Seats (other than EWS/DG/CWSN Category Seats) in Private Unaided Recognized schools of Delhi will be fully online. However, the admission in government schools will be conducted in online and offline modes both.
Admission process will start on November 20, 2023 with uploading of the criteria and their points in the module of the Delhi Education Department.
As per the admission schedule released by the Directorate of Education, applications for admissions in private-unaided recognized schools of Delhi for the academic session 2024-25 for Nursery, KG and Class 1 will be available from November 23, 2023.
Last date of application has been fixed as December 15, 2023.
The first list of selected children will be released on January 12, 2024.
"The date for displaying the first list of children (including waiting list) along with marks allotted under points system is January 12, 2024", Delhi Education Department said.
"The second merit list will be released on January 29, 2024. Subsequent list of admission if any will be released on Feb 21, 2024", the department said.
The admission process would end on March 08, 2024, the DoE said.
The DoE meanwhile has also directed all private schools to reserve 25% seats for EWS/DG Category students and Child with Disability.
The DoE has also asked all private schools to ensure that the criterion wise break up points of all applicants are displayed on their websites.
“The criteria and their points uploaded by the schools on the website shall be available for public viewing by the parents in the scroll of the official website under head Admission Criteria 2024-25.
The DoE has also asked all private schools to conduct draw of lots in transparent manner.
“The draw of lots (if any either computerized or through slips) shall be conducted in a transparent manner in the presence of parents”, the DoE said.
“All the eligible parents of students in draw of lots will be informed at least two days in advance through website, noticeboard and email”, the DoE said.
“The draw of lots will be conducted under videography and its footage will be maintained and retained by the respective schools”, the DoE said.
“The slips should be shown to parents before putting in the box being used for draw of lots”, the DoE said.
Parents should also note that buying prospectus is not compulsory and schools cannot force them to buy prospectus. Application form can be downloaded from the website or obtained from the schools.
“Only Rs. 25 (non-refundable) can be charged from the parents as registration fee”, DoE directed the schools.
Candidates falling under EWS, DG and CWSN categories should note that separate notification and admission schedule will be issued soon.
