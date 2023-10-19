Now Get HP Refurbished Laptops With Warranty, After-Sales Support

New Delhi: Hewlett-Packard, leading Computer and Peripheral Manufacturer Thursday launched refurbished laptops in India, which is the first HP market to launch a refurbished PC initiative, with plans to expand in other regions in 2024.
Refurbished products are HP Laptops, Desktops, Printers and more that were returned to HP for a variety of reasons. Products that are refurbished by HP are restored to their original condition and performance.
Refurbished products are sometimes also called reconditioned or renewed, but they are not always second hand.
HP said it will run this programme through HP Certified Partners who will sell these refurbished and affordable laptops to retail customers and businesses.
The refurbishment programme is being operated in a subscription model, allowing businesses to access the latest tech for 6, 12, or 24 months. These products will now be offered to retail customers and small businesses on transactional basis.
"The programme’s initial focus will be on notebooks, with a vision to expand and diversify its offerings", HP said in a statement.
“It’s a game-changer for those facing financial constraints, opening doors to PC usage. Students gain educational resources, small enterprises enhance productivity, and start-ups find a cost-effective tech solution, all contributing to a more digitally inclusive society,” said Gurpreet Singh Brar, Vice President, HP India market.
HP certified partners will source devices from enterprise and retail consumers, and refurbish them as per the standards defined by HP.
Post refurbishment, the partner will sell and provide comprehensive post-sales support, including warranty.
The refurbishment program stems from HP’s prior pilot initiatives, such as the redeployment of close to 20,000 devices per year for the workforce internally.
“Every HP-certified refurbished device undergoes a rigorous refurbishment process ranging from memory enhancements to storage expansions, tailored to individual preferences and requirements,” said the company.
