Now use two WhatsApp accounts in one phone

San Francisco: Meta (formerly Facebook) owned WhatsApp is set to allow users to create two different accounts of a single phone, the decision seen as a major boost for enterprises and working class.
Besides allowing to create two WhatsApp accounts on a single phone, the new feature will also let users logged-it to both the accounts simultaneously.
"Today, we’re introducing the ability to have two WhatsApp accounts on Android logged in at the same time", Meta said in a blog post.
"Helpful for switching between accounts – such as your work and personal – now you no longer need to log out each time, carry two phones or worry about messaging from the wrong place", the company said.
A user will however require a smartphone with two SIM slots.
To set up a second account, you will need a second phone number and SIM card, or a phone that accepts multi-SIM or eSIM, Meta said.
To create another acount,
1. Open your WhatsApp settings
2.
Click on the arrow next to your name
3.
Click “Add account”.
"A user can also control her/his privacy and notification settings on each account", Meta said.
This is a third big announcement by Meta in the last past few months. The company had only few days ago rolled out password-less log-in to WhatsApp.
In April this year, the company had allowed users to use the same WhatsApp account on more than one phone via its multi-device login feature.
