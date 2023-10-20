Warner, Marsh play record opening partnership for Australia in ODI World Cup history

Benglauru: Australian opening batsmen, David Warner and Mitchell Marsh, Friday October 20, 2023 scored the highest ever opening partnership (259) for Australia in ODI World Cup history while playing against Pakistan at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.
The duo went past Brad Haddin and Shane Watson’s 183 against Canada at the same venue on March 16, 2011.
Pakistan never seemed to trouble the pair in Bengaluru. The closest Pakistani Cricket team came to breaking the partnership was when Usama Mir dropped Warner on 10 in the 5th over.
The Pakistanis went on to regret the missed opportunity, as not only Warner but also the birthday boy Marsh scored hundreds off consecutive deliveries.
The Chinnaswamy offers an excellent track, and shorter boundaries only make it more favourable for the batters. Warner and Marsh both made good use of the conditions, although initially they got off to a sedate start.
The runs soon started flowing, and things came to a head in the ninth over when Haris Rauf was introduced into the attack. Although skipper Babar Azam wanted a traditional field with fielders at mid-wicket and cover, Rauf insisted on keeping a slip fielder.
Warner, however, couldn’t care less as he greeted the pacer with a four and six. The first hit was scythed through point, and following that, the burly Australian came up with an audacious scoop that soared high into the Bengaluru skies.
Even Marsh joined the party later in the over to register a hat-trick of fours.
The record opening partnership was broken when Mitchell Marsh was out for 121 runs (108 balls, 10 4s and 9 6s) off Shahin Afridi.
Shahid Afridi struck again in the same over taking Glenn Maxwell's wicket on the very next delivery. Pakistani cricket team got another quick wicket when Usama Mir sent Steve Smith home in the next over.
Australian Middle Order batsmen however disappointed the fans once again as they throw away their wickets one after the other even as David Warner stood firm on the next end.
David Warner was out in the 43rd over scoring a brilliant 163 runs (124 balls, 14 4s 9 6s) when the Australia score was 325/4.
The latter batsmen could add only 42 runs and finished the Australian innings on 367/9 runs in 50 over.
Highest ever opening partnership in the Cricket World Cup History from 1975 to 2023 is between Upul Tharanga, Tillakaratne Dilshan of Sri Lanka who while playing against Zimbabwe scored 282 runs in the 2011 world cup.
On the other hand, highest ever opening partnership in the One Day International Cricket is between Marlon Samuels, Chris Gayle of West Indies who while playing against Zimbabwe scored 372 runs.
