A state established on injustice can never thrive: King Abdullah warns Israel

[King Abdullah II of Jordan addressing the Cairo Peace Summit Saturday October 21, 2023.]
Cairo: Strongly calling for establishment of a Palestinian State, King Abdullah II of Jordan Saturday October 21, 2023 warned the Zionist regime in Israel, “a state established on injustice can never thrive”.
“The Israeli leadership must realise once and for all that a state can never thrive if it is built on the foundation of injustice”, King Abdullah of Jordan said while addressing the Cairo Summit currently underway in the Egyptian capital.
"Over the past 15 years we have seen how the dream of a two state solution and the hopes of an entire generation has been shattered."
King Abdullah also reiterated the stand taken by Abdel Fattah el-Sisi who said eviction of Palestinians is not acceptable at any cost.
“We reject any attempt evict the Palestinians from their land – internally in Gaza or outside”, King Abdullah said referring to Israeli order for the Palestinians to leave southern part of Gaza Strip.
“I am outraged and grieved by the acts of violence against the innoncent civilians witnessed in Gaza, West Bank and Israel”, he said.
King Abdullah also said that the ongoing Israeli bombing is violations of all laws and akin to collective punishment and questioned the inaction by the world.
“The relentless bombing campaign underway in Gaza as we speak is cruel on every level and a collective punishment of a besieged and helpless people”, he said.
“It is a flagrant violation of international and humanitarian law, it is a war crime, yet the deeper crisis cuts of cruelty the less the world seems to care”, he said.
Highlighting again the duplicity of the world on the plight of Palestinians in Gaza, King Abdullah said.
“Anywhere else attacking civilian infrastructure and deliberately starving an entire population of food, water, electricity and basic necessities would be condemned, accountability would be enforced immediately, unequivocally. It has been done before, recently, in another conflict, but not in Gaza”, he said.
He said the ongoing violence against the Palestinians is the result of the silence of the world towards the aggression of the Zionist regime in Israel.
“Today Israel is literally starving civilians in Gaza but for decades Palestinians have been starved of hope, of freedom and of future. Because when the bombs stop falling, Israel is never held accountable, the injustices of occupation continue and the world walks away until the next round of violence”, he said.
“The bloodshed we are witnessing today is the price of that; of failing to make tangible progress towards a political horizon that brings peace for Palestinians and Israelis alike.
“The Israeli leadership must realise that there is no military solution to its security concerns. That it cannot continue to sideline the five million Palestinians living under its occupation denied of their legitimate rights and the Palestinian lives are no less valuable than Israeli lives”, he said.
Egyptian President Sisi while opening the peace conference also said that two state is only solution for the conflict in the Middle East.
Addressing the Cairo Peace Conference, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, said that Palestinian will never leave their lands whatever may be the consequences.
“We will never accept relocation, we will remain on our land whatever the challenges,” Abbas said before calling for sustained aid to be allowed into the besieged enclave.
“We also oppose the expulsion of Palestinians from their homes in the West Bank and Jerusalem,” he vowed.
Abbas says the summit in Cairo is being held as Israeli forces “violate every possible humanitarian law” by targeting civilians through the aerial bombardment of hospitals, schools and shelters.
“We have asked from day one for a halt to this brutal aggression and the opening of humanitarian corridors,” the Palestinian president said.
UN Secretary General António Guterres while addressing the Cairo Summit said Hamas’ attacks cannot justify Israel’s aggression in Gaza.
“This must be stopped immediately. The time has come for action. The time has come to build future”, he said.
Those who are present in the Egyptian capital for the Cairo Peace Summit are: Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, Jordanian King Abdullah, Bahraini King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, Kuwaiti Crown Prince Sheikh Meshal al-Ahmad al-Sabah, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna, Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa, UK Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs James Cleverly, Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide, Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov, China’s envoy for Middle East issues Zhai Jun, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, European Council President Charles Michel and EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell.
[With inputs from Al Jazeera]
