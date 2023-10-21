Hollywood A-listers urge Biden to call for immediate ceasefire in Gaza

[Gaza Today: More than 4,100 people, majority of them women and children, have been killed in Israeli bombing on Gaza since October 07 when Hamas militants launched Operation Al Aqsa Storm killing over 1,400 in Israel.]
Los Angeles: Over 70 top stars of Hollywood, including Michelle Wolf, Joaquin Phoenix, Cate Blanchett, Jessica Chastain and Susan Sarandon, have urged U.S. President Joe Biden to call for immediate ceasefire in Gaza and Israel.
In an open letter addressed to Joe Biden the American film stars, writers, lyrics and other artists said, “as human beings witnessing the devastating loss of lives and unfolding horrors in Israel and Palestine”, urged the U.S. President to call for “ceasefire in Gaza and Israel before another life is lost”.
“We come together as artists and advocates, but most importantly as human beings witnessing the devastating loss of lives and unfolding horrors in Israel and Palestine”, the Hollywood stars wrote in their letter to Biden, available on artists4ceasefire.org.
“We ask that, as President of the United States, you call for an immediate de-escalation and ceasefire in Gaza and Israel before another life is lost”, the noted artists of the top American Entertainment Industry wrote.
The appeal for Hollywood stars came even as Joe Biden has openly supported Israeli response to Hamas’ Operation Al Aqsa Storm. Biden cited Israel’s “right to defence” to justify the relentless bombing and complete siege of Gaza Strip.
The world leaders, including China and Russia, have slammed the U.S. policy saying Israeli response have gone beyond right to self-defence”.
Asserting that the rising death toll in the region is catastrophic, the Hollywood stars condemned the civilian killings.
“We believe all life is sacred, no matter faith or ethnicity and we condemn the killing of Palestinian and Israeli civilians”, they wrote.
Pointing out that the United States can play a vital diplomatic role in ending the sufferings of the people, the Artists associated with the American Film Industry urged urge the U.S. administration, and all world leaders, to honor all of the lives in the Holy Land and call for and facilitate a ceasefire without delay – an end to the bombing of Gaza, and the safe release of hostages.
“Half of Gaza’s two million residents are children, and more than two thirds are refugees and their descendants being forced to flee their homes. Humanitarian aid must be allowed to reach them”, they wrote.
Highlighting that more than 6,000 bombs have been dropped on Gaza in the last 12 days - resulting in one child being killed every 15 minutes, the Hollywood artists quoting UNICEF spokesperson James Elder, wrote:
"Children and families in Gaza have practically run out of food, water, electricity, medicine and safe access to hospitals, following days of air strikes and cuts to all supply routes.
“Gaza’s sole power plant ran out of fuel Wednesday afternoon, shutting down electricity, water and wastewater treatment. Most residents can no longer get drinking water from service providers or household water through pipelines.
“The humanitarian situation has reached lethal lows, and yet all reports point to further attacks. Compassion — and international law — must prevail.”
"Beyond our pain and mourning for all of the people there and their loved ones around the world we are motivated by an unbending will to stand for our common humanity. We stand for freedom, justice, dignity and peace for all people – and a deep desire to stop more bloodshed", they wrote.
"We refuse to tell future generations the story of our silence, that we stood by and did nothing", they signed out their letter.
