Mohammed bin Salman calls for Palestinian State on 1967 borders

Riyadh: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Friday October 20, 2023 called for establishing a Palestinian state within the 1967 borders - a just solution to the Middle East conflict that will eventually lead to stability in Gaza and lasting peace.
Prince Mohammed affirmed the Kingdom's categorical rejection of targeting civilians under any pretext and stressed the importance of adhering to international humanitarian law and the need to stop military operations against civilians and their infrastructure that directly affects their lives.
"As we are holding this meeting, we are pained by the escalation of the ongoing violence in Gaza, the price of which is being paid by innocent civilians," Mohammed bin Salman said during his opening speech at the GCC-ASEAN Summit in Riyadh Friday.
Mohammed bin Salman’s call for creation of the Palestine State came amidst the relentless bombing by the Zionist Israeli forces on Gaza since October 07, 2023 that has so far killed more than 4,100, majority of them women and children.
The far-right Zionist regime in Israel is bombing Gaza Strip in response to the Operation Al Aqsa Storm launched by Hamas – the Palestinian Resistance Group that also rules Gaza Strip.
More than 1,400 people were killed in the operation that Hama said was carried responding to the continuous provocation and targeting of Palestinians by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Israeli troops and illegal settlers.
Meanwhile, Hamas late on Friday released two Americans taken as hostages during the Al Aqsa Flood Operation. Hamas said it released Judith Raanan, 59, and her daughter, Natalie Raanan, as a humanitarian gesture.
During its Flood al Aqsa operation Hamas militants had captured some 200 people whom it wants to exchange Palestinians languishing in Israeli prisons.
Egypt meanwhile is hosting a peace summit Saturday October 21, 2023 to discuss ways to “de-escalate” the Israel-Hamas war.
Leaders and heads of states from the Middle East, Europe, South Africa, Japan and the United Kingdom are likely to attend the “Cairo Peace Summit” which will be presided over by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi.
Those who are likely to arrive in the Egyptian capital for the summit, according to Reuters, are: Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, Jordanian King Abdullah, Bahraini King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, Kuwaiti Crown Prince Sheikh Meshal al-Ahmad al-Sabah, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna, Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa, UK Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs James Cleverly, Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide, Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov, China’s envoy for Middle East issues Zhai Jun, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, European Council President Charles Michel and EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell.
