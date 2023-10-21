Rajasthan 2023 Polls: Danish Abrar lone Muslim in Cong 1st list of 33

[Danish Abrar with former Congress President Sonia Gandhi in a file photo.]
New Delhi: The Congress High Command Saturday October 21, 2023 released the first list of the party candidates who will contest the 2023 Assembly Elections in Rajasthan, only one of them is a Muslim.
In the list of 33 candidates who figure in the Congress first list for the 2023 Assembly Elections in Rajasthan, the lone Muslim is sitting MLA Danish Abrar.
Danish Abrar has been fielded from Sawai Madhopur Assembly Constituency of Rajasthan.
Danish Abrar had contested the 2018 state elections from the same seat. He had won the 2018 elections, defeating Asha Meena of BJP by over 25,000 votes.
Elsewhere in the state, Congress has fielded Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot from Sardarpura and his former deputy, Sachin Pilot, from Tonk assembly seats.
Rajasthan Assembly Speaker C P Joshi has been fielded from his Nathdwara assembly seat, while the party's state unit president, Govind Singh Dotasra, will contest from the Lachhmangarh seat.
Rajasthan's Minister of Sports, Youth Affairs and Employment Ashok Chandna from Hindoli, Social Justice and Empowerment Jail minister Tikaram Jully from Alwar Rural, and Women and Child Welfare and Child Empowerment minister Mamta Bhupesh from Sikar.
Rajasthan's Water Resources Minister Mahendra Jeet Singh Malviya was fielded from Bagidora.
Out of the 33 candidates in the Congress first list for Rajasthan elections 2023, 9 are women.
The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) too released today its second list of candidates for Rajasthan Vidhan Sabha Chunav of 83 candidates, none of them is Muslim.
Polling for the 200-member Rajasthan Assembly will be held on November 25 and the counting of votes will take place on December 3, 2023 when all the results of the elections are also expected to be announced.
