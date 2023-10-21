Zionist Terrorists must not have any control over Palestine, Einstein's letters resurface

[A lifelong pacifist, Einstein never visited the State of Israel, formed as it was from the barrel of a gun, dynamite and the blood of the Palestinians. (Image: Lucien Aigner / Stringer / Getty Images)]
Mumbai: Amidst the relentless bombing of Gaza Strip, along with other efforts to restore peace, sane voices have also digged out the old letters of renowned scientist and humanist Albert Einstein to expose the real face of the Zionist regime in Israel.
Besides being acknowledged as one of the greatest and most influential scientists of all time, Einstein is also one of the most prominent Jews the world knows.
Born to Jewish parents in Germany, Einstein was a severe critique of Hitler’s Nazism and fled the country when Hitler was about to assume power. Being a staunch anti-fascist, Einstein was upset when Zionism raised its ugly head on the pretext of settling evicted Jewish people.
Einstein was in fact opposed to the very idea of establishing Israel as a separate Jewish state. He spotted the flaws and fault lines in 1946 when he addressed the Anglo-American Committee of Inquiry on the Palestinian issue. He couldn’t understand why Israel was needed.
“I believe it is bad,” he said.
“I believe it is bad,” he said.
Einstein was also of the view that the differences between Jews and Arabs were artificially created by the British. He criticized the British colonial policy as based on the principle of “divide and rule”.
“The difficulties between the Jews and Arabs are artificially created, and are created by the English”, Einstein said while addressing the National Labor Committee for Palestine at the Manhattan Opera House on January 11, 1946.
“The difficulties between the Jews and Arabs are artificially created, and are created by the English”, Einstein said while addressing the National Labor Committee for Palestine at the Manhattan Opera House on January 11, 1946.
Questioned as to what he would do if Arabs resisted the immigration of Jews from Europe into Palestine, Einstein replied:
“This will not be the case if they are not incited.”
“This will not be the case if they are not incited.”
When the Jewish struggle gained momentum despite opposition, Einstein asserted that the Zionist terrorists and fascists should not be allowed to set their foot on Palestine in repeated calls to the United Nations, United Kingdom, United States and other global forums. On January 19, 1946, he said:
“I am in favor of Palestine being developed as a Jewish Homeland but not as a separate state. It seems to me a matter of simple common sense that we cannot ask to be given political rule over Palestine where two thirds of the population are not Jewish.”
“I am in favor of Palestine being developed as a Jewish Homeland but not as a separate state. It seems to me a matter of simple common sense that we cannot ask to be given political rule over Palestine where two thirds of the population are not Jewish.”
A month later, Einstein even called for a government in Palestine under the direct control of the United Nations (UN) with a guarantee of equal rights to Arabs and Jews.
“A government in Palestine under the UN’s direct control and a constitution assuring Jews’ and Arab’ security against being outvoted by each other would solve the Jewish-Arab difficulties”, The New York Times quoted the renowned scientist in a report titled “Einstein urges United Nations run Palestine” on February 15, 1946.
“A government in Palestine under the UN’s direct control and a constitution assuring Jews’ and Arab’ security against being outvoted by each other would solve the Jewish-Arab difficulties”, The New York Times quoted the renowned scientist in a report titled “Einstein urges United Nations run Palestine” on February 15, 1946.
How critical Einstein was of the Zionists and the Israeli politicians who later went on to become the rulers, can best be described by an open letter written to The New York Times ahead of Menachem Begin’s visit to the United States in December 1948.
Begin is founder of Herut (Freedom Party) which he later transformed into Likud Party currently headed by Benjamin Netanyahu. Einstein with over two dozen prominent Jews, including political theorist Hannah Arendt, wrote a letter to The New York Times.
Letter to the New York Times:
New Palestine Party:
Visit of Menachem Begin and Aims of Political Movement Discussed
To the Editors of the New York Times:
Among the most disturbing political phenomena of our times is the emergence in the newly created state of Israel of the “Freedom Party” (Tnuat Haherut), a political party closely akin in its organization, methods, political philosophy and social appeal to the Nazi and Fascist parties. It was formed out of the membership and following of the former Irgun Zvai Leumi, a terrorist, right-wing, chauvinist organization in Palestine.
The current visit of Menachem Begin, leader of this party, to the United States is obviously calculated to give the impression of American support for his party in the coming Israeli elections, and to cement political ties with conservative Zionist elements in the United States. Several Americans of national repute have lent their names to welcome his visit. It is inconceivable that those who oppose fascism throughout the world, if correctly informed as to Mr. Begin’s political record and perspectives, could add their names and support to the movement he represents.
Before irreparable damage is done by way of financial contributions, public manifestations in Begin’s behalf, and the creation in Palestine of the impression that a large segment of America supports Fascist elements in Israel, the American public must be informed as to the record and objectives of Mr. Begin and his movement.
The public avowals of Begin’s party are no guide whatever to its actual character. Today they speak of freedom, democracy and anti-imperialism, whereas until recently they openly preached the doctrine of the Fascist state. It is in its actions that the terrorist party betrays its real character; from its past actions we can judge what it may be expected to do in the future.
Attack on Arab Village
A shocking example was their behavior in the Arab village of Deir Yassin. This village, off the main roads and surrounded by Jewish lands, had taken no part in the war, and had even fought off Arab bands who wanted to use the village as their base. On April 9 (THE NEW YORK TIMES), terrorist bands attacked this peaceful village, which was not a military objective in the fighting, killed most of its inhabitants240 men, women, and childrenand kept a few of them alive to parade as captives through the streets of Jerusalem. Most of the Jewish community was horrified at the deed, and the Jewish Agency sent a telegram of apology to King Abdullah of Trans-Jordan. But the terrorists, far from being ashamed of their act, were proud of this massacre, publicized it widely, and invited all the foreign correspondents present in the country to view the heaped corpses and the general havoc at Deir Yassin.
The Deir Yassin incident exemplifies the character and actions of the Freedom Party.
Within the Jewish community they have preached an admixture of ultranationalism, religious mysticism, and racial superiority. Like other Fascist parties they have been used to break strikes, and have themselves pressed for the destruction of free trade unions. In their stead they have proposed corporate unions on the Italian Fascist model.
During the last years of sporadic anti-British violence, the IZL and Stern groups inaugurated a reign of terror in the Palestine Jewish community. Teachers were beaten up for speaking against them, adults were shot for not letting their children join them. By gangster methods, beatings, window-smashing, and wide-spread robberies, the terrorists intimidated the population and exacted a heavy tribute.
The people of the Freedom Party have had no part in the constructive achievements in Palestine. They have reclaimed no land, built no settlements, and only detracted from the Jewish defense activity. Their much-publicized immigration endeavors were minute, and devoted mainly to bringing in Fascist compatriots.
Discrepancies Seen
The discrepancies between the bold claims now being made by Begin and his party, and their record of past performance in Palestine bear the imprint of no ordinary political party. This is the unmistakable stamp of a Fascist party for whom terrorism (against Jews, Arabs, and British alike), and misrepresentation are means, and a “Leader State” is the goal.
In the light of the foregoing considerations, it is imperative that the truth about Mr. Begin and his movement be made known in this country. It is all the more tragic that the top leadership of American Zionism has refused to campaign against Begin’s efforts, or even to expose to its own constituents the dangers to Israel from support to Begin.
The undersigned therefore take this means of publicly presenting a few salient facts concerning Begin and his party; and of urging all concerned not to support this latest manifestation of fascism.
Isidore Abramowitz, Hannah Arendt, Abraham Brick, Rabbi Jessurun Cardozo, Albert Einstein, Herman Eisen, M.D., Hayim Fineman, M. Gallen, M.D., H.H. Harris, Zelig S. Harris, Sidney Hook, Fred Karush, Bruria Kaufman, Irma L. Lindheim, Nachman Maisel, Seymour Melman, Myer D. Mendelson, M.D., Harry M. Oslinsky, Samuel Pitlick, Fritz Rohrlich, Louis P. Rocker, Ruth Sagis, Itzhak Sankowsky, I.J. Shoenberg, Samuel Shuman, M. Singer, Irma Wolfe, Stefan Wolfe.
New York, Dec. 2, 1948
Letter to the New York Times:
New Palestine Party:
Visit of Menachem Begin and Aims of Political Movement Discussed
To the Editors of the New York Times:
Among the most disturbing political phenomena of our times is the emergence in the newly created state of Israel of the “Freedom Party” (Tnuat Haherut), a political party closely akin in its organization, methods, political philosophy and social appeal to the Nazi and Fascist parties. It was formed out of the membership and following of the former Irgun Zvai Leumi, a terrorist, right-wing, chauvinist organization in Palestine.
The current visit of Menachem Begin, leader of this party, to the United States is obviously calculated to give the impression of American support for his party in the coming Israeli elections, and to cement political ties with conservative Zionist elements in the United States. Several Americans of national repute have lent their names to welcome his visit. It is inconceivable that those who oppose fascism throughout the world, if correctly informed as to Mr. Begin’s political record and perspectives, could add their names and support to the movement he represents.
Before irreparable damage is done by way of financial contributions, public manifestations in Begin’s behalf, and the creation in Palestine of the impression that a large segment of America supports Fascist elements in Israel, the American public must be informed as to the record and objectives of Mr. Begin and his movement.
The public avowals of Begin’s party are no guide whatever to its actual character. Today they speak of freedom, democracy and anti-imperialism, whereas until recently they openly preached the doctrine of the Fascist state. It is in its actions that the terrorist party betrays its real character; from its past actions we can judge what it may be expected to do in the future.
Attack on Arab Village
A shocking example was their behavior in the Arab village of Deir Yassin. This village, off the main roads and surrounded by Jewish lands, had taken no part in the war, and had even fought off Arab bands who wanted to use the village as their base. On April 9 (THE NEW YORK TIMES), terrorist bands attacked this peaceful village, which was not a military objective in the fighting, killed most of its inhabitants240 men, women, and childrenand kept a few of them alive to parade as captives through the streets of Jerusalem. Most of the Jewish community was horrified at the deed, and the Jewish Agency sent a telegram of apology to King Abdullah of Trans-Jordan. But the terrorists, far from being ashamed of their act, were proud of this massacre, publicized it widely, and invited all the foreign correspondents present in the country to view the heaped corpses and the general havoc at Deir Yassin.
The Deir Yassin incident exemplifies the character and actions of the Freedom Party.
Within the Jewish community they have preached an admixture of ultranationalism, religious mysticism, and racial superiority. Like other Fascist parties they have been used to break strikes, and have themselves pressed for the destruction of free trade unions. In their stead they have proposed corporate unions on the Italian Fascist model.
During the last years of sporadic anti-British violence, the IZL and Stern groups inaugurated a reign of terror in the Palestine Jewish community. Teachers were beaten up for speaking against them, adults were shot for not letting their children join them. By gangster methods, beatings, window-smashing, and wide-spread robberies, the terrorists intimidated the population and exacted a heavy tribute.
The people of the Freedom Party have had no part in the constructive achievements in Palestine. They have reclaimed no land, built no settlements, and only detracted from the Jewish defense activity. Their much-publicized immigration endeavors were minute, and devoted mainly to bringing in Fascist compatriots.
Discrepancies Seen
The discrepancies between the bold claims now being made by Begin and his party, and their record of past performance in Palestine bear the imprint of no ordinary political party. This is the unmistakable stamp of a Fascist party for whom terrorism (against Jews, Arabs, and British alike), and misrepresentation are means, and a “Leader State” is the goal.
In the light of the foregoing considerations, it is imperative that the truth about Mr. Begin and his movement be made known in this country. It is all the more tragic that the top leadership of American Zionism has refused to campaign against Begin’s efforts, or even to expose to its own constituents the dangers to Israel from support to Begin.
The undersigned therefore take this means of publicly presenting a few salient facts concerning Begin and his party; and of urging all concerned not to support this latest manifestation of fascism.
Isidore Abramowitz, Hannah Arendt, Abraham Brick, Rabbi Jessurun Cardozo, Albert Einstein, Herman Eisen, M.D., Hayim Fineman, M. Gallen, M.D., H.H. Harris, Zelig S. Harris, Sidney Hook, Fred Karush, Bruria Kaufman, Irma L. Lindheim, Nachman Maisel, Seymour Melman, Myer D. Mendelson, M.D., Harry M. Oslinsky, Samuel Pitlick, Fritz Rohrlich, Louis P. Rocker, Ruth Sagis, Itzhak Sankowsky, I.J. Shoenberg, Samuel Shuman, M. Singer, Irma Wolfe, Stefan Wolfe.
New York, Dec. 2, 1948
Menachem Begin, labelled in 1948 as “fascist” and “terrorist”, later became Prime Minister of Israel in 1977, forming Likud Party headed by him as the continuation of his earlier Herut (Freedom) Party, which Einstein and Arendt denounced as “fascist”.
Even when Begin became Prime Minister of Israel, he never dared to visit Britain, where he was still on the most wanted list of the country for terrorist activities against the British Mandate authorities.
Yitzhak Shamir, Menachem Begin's successor as Prime Minister of Israel and leader of the Likud Party, had headed an even more extreme right-wing terrorist split faction of Irgun, known as the Stern Gang. This group, according to Einstein’s and Arendt’s open letter “inaugurated”, together with Irgun, “a reign of terror in the Palestine Jewish community”. A “reign of terror” which cost the lives of thousands of Palestinian Arabs, but also Jews."
Since then Israel is ruled by Likud Party, effectively monopolizing power. After about a century of permanent and often extremely violent and bloody civil conflicts, today Likud has gained full control over the country, while the formerly powerful Labour Party, supported by the founding fathers of the State of Israel, has almost completely disappeared.
In the meantime, David Ben Gurion, Israel’s first Prime Minister, asked Albert Einstein to become President of the country after its first president, Haim Weizmann died in November 1952. Einstein however refused the offer, believing the role would conflict with his conscience as a pacifist.
In another letter digged out amidst the ongoing war between Israel and Palestinians and the relentless bombing of Gaza Strip, Einstein while addressing Shepard Rifkin, Executive Director of American Friends of the Fighters for the Freedom of Israel, based in New York.
In a little over 50-word letter, the highly regarded scientist called the Zionist rulers of Israel “criminals”, their parties “terrorist organisations”, at the same time blaming the United Kingdom for creating the crisis in Palestine. Einstein wrote:
Dear Sir,
When a real and final catastrophe should befall us in Palestine the first responsible for it would be the British and the second responsible for it the Terrorist organizations build [sic] up from our own ranks. I am not willing to see anybody associated with those misled and criminal people.
Sincerely yours,
Albert Einstein.
Dear Sir,
When a real and final catastrophe should befall us in Palestine the first responsible for it would be the British and the second responsible for it the Terrorist organizations build [sic] up from our own ranks. I am not willing to see anybody associated with those misled and criminal people.
Sincerely yours,
Albert Einstein.
The letter has been described as one of the most damning anti-Zionist documents attributed to the genius.
Einstein visited Palestine in 1923 and stayed there for 12 days. A lifelong pacifist, Einstein, however, never visited the State of Israel, formed as it was from the barrel of a gun, dynamite and the blood of the Palestinians.
[With inputs from agencies.]
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.