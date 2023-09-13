Do "human counterparts" exist? World debates as Mexico shows “Alien corpses”

Mexico City: The debate over existence of Alien or human counterparts beyond Earth took center stage once again on Wednesday after authorities in Mexico unveiled what they called 1000-year-old mummified corpses of two aliens.
The corpses were revealed by journalist and ufologist, Jaime Maussan, during a Congressional hearing in the Mexican capital Tuesday.
Speaking under oath at the San Lazaro Legislative Palace, Maussan said:
“These specimens are not part of our terrestrial evolution. These aren’t beings that were found after a UFO wreckage. They were found in diatom [algae] mines, and were later fossilised.”
The Congressional hearing was live-streamed for public. It is claimed in local media reports that UFO expert Maussan was forced to testify under oath.
Maussan added that the mummified specimens are almost a third of their DNA remaining “unknown".
Do Aliens exist? The question on existence of #Aliens found new spark after authorities in #Mexico broadcasted live during a Congressional hearing bodies of two alleged ‘non-human’ beings, claiming them to be 1000-year-old mummified alien corpses.#alien #UFO #Mexican #Mexico pic.twitter.com/Dvsi7v8en5— ummid.com (@ummid) September 13, 2023
Maussan also showed the videos of “UFOs and unidentified anomalous phenomena" to the members of the Mexican government and US officials.
Maussan claimed that the specimens had been studied by scientists at the Autonomous National University of Mexico (UNAM), who drew DNA evidence using radiocarbon dating.
“The public has a right to know about non-human technology and non-human entities. We are talking about a topic that unites humanity, not separates us,” Maussan said.
“We are not alone in this vast universe, we should embrace this reality.”
Addressing the Mexican Congress, Professor Loeb said:
"It is arrogant of us to think that we are alone."
Professor Loeb who shared the results of his recent investigation into spherules collected from a meteorite believed to have originated outside our solar system – which he argues may be evidence of alien technology suggested that "there could be other beings on the planet before humankind."
The latest claims about aliens in Mexico are made days after US Defence Department Pentagon made online videos, photos and data of Unidentified Flying Objects (UFOs), officially known as Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAPs).
