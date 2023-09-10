Amid talks of AI integration, Paint in MS Windows 11 gets new tool

Mumbai: Softaware major Microsoft has started rolling out a new “background removal” tool in its Paint app on Windows 11 Insider builds.
Background removal tool is normally part of more advanced photo and image editing software.
With the new tool, users will be able to remove the background from any picture with the click of a button using Paint. The new version is presently rolling out to Windows 11 Insiders in the Dev and Canary channels.
“With this update, we are introducing background removal! With background removal, you can now remove the background of any image automatically in just one click leaving a smooth cutout of the subject. Background removal can detect the subject from the entire canvas or from a selection using the selection tool,” Microsoft said in a blogpost.
To use this tool, users will require to paste or import content onto the canvas and then, in the toolbar, click the new remove background button to remove the background from your entire image. They can also use the rectangle select to specify an area from which the background should be removed, the company explained.
The introduction of the new tool comes amid reports that Microsoft is working to bring new Artificial Intelligence (AI) features to Paint and other applications like Photos and Snipping Tool on Windows 11.
The Paint AI integration will be based on the same Bing technology that is used by Bing Image Creator, sources said.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.