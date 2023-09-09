Morocco Earthquake Live Updates: The strong earthquake that struck a number of provinces in Morocco Friday night severely damaged the construction of the well-known Kutubiyya Mosque.
Videos posted to social media showed the mosque's structure trembling, but its iconic Minaret standing tall and firm.
Reports said that Kutubiya Mosque suffered damage, but the extent was not immediately clear. Its 69-meter (226-foot) Minaret known as the “Roof of Marrakesh", is seen shaken but standing firm.
The famous Kutubiyya Mosque dates back to the 12th century and is one of the city's most well-known landmarks. It is located in the Medina neighbourhood of Marrakesh, which was established in 1070–1072 by the Almoravids. Marrakesh remained a major political, economic, and cultural hub for a very long time.
The minaret of the historic Kutubiyya Mosque in Marrakesh almost collapses during the earthquake in Morocco, whilst buildings nearby have been demolished.
Moroccans also shared videos of the damaged portions of the well-known red walls that encircle Marrakesh's old city, a UNESCO World Heritage site.
The powerful 7.2 magnitude earthquake that struck Morocco Friday night, has left nearly 820 people dead and 672 injured, the country's state television quoted the Interior Ministry on Saturday.
Of th3 672 people who have left injured in the devastating quake, 205 are in critical condition, the ministry said.
The epicentre of the quake, said to be worst in a century, was in the High Atlas Mountains, 71km (44 miles) south-west of Marrakesh
Besides Casablanca and several areas South of Marrakesh, the quake was also felt in the national capital Rabat.
The death toll in Morocco's masstive eartquake crossed 1,000, the local officials said even as the government is appealing for blood donations.
According to the latest update, as many as 1,037 people have lost their life and some 1,200 people are injured, many of them seriously, in the deadly quake.
Officials fear the death toll will go further up as rescuer clear the debris.
02:30 am: The death toll in Morocco's masstive eartquake crossed 600, the local officials said even as the government is appealing for blood donations.
Updated interior ministry figures on Saturday showed the quake killed 632 people, more than half of them in Al-Haouz and Taroudant provinces. The ministry also recorded deaths in Ouarzazate, Chichaoua, Azilal and Youssoufia provinces, as well as in Marrakesh, Agadir, and the Casablanca area.
Another 329 people were injured, including 51 in a critical condition, the ministry said.
10:00 am: Morocco's Ministry of Interior early in the morning today confirmed that the 7-magnitude earthquake that struck several Moroccan cities across the country Friday night (September 08, 2023) caused the death of at least 296 and has left more than 153 injured.
The death toll fingures provided is part of a preliminary assessment concluded as of 2 a.m. on Saturday, according to Morocco World News.
The earthquake took place a little before 11:14 p.m. on Friday, leaving millions of Moroccans in a state of panic.
The Marrakech Regional Blood Transfusion Center has launched an urgent appeal for blood donations to support the victims of the deadly earthquake that struck the North African country on Friday night.
“We urgently appeal to all citizens, especially those in the city of Marrakech, to donate blood to assist the injuries,” the center said, adding that many of the victims will certainly need significant quantities of blood.
The center also emphasized that it is making all efforts and logistical and human resources to ensure the success of the solidarity and aid operation.
Healthcare facilities in the city of Marrakech, including the Mohammed VI Hospital are also mobilized to provide all necessary medical care to the injured, according to Morocco World News.
Death and casualties have been confirmed in the regions and provinces of Al-Houz, Marrakech, Ouarzazate, Azilal, Chichaoua, and Taroudant.
"According to a provisional report, the earthquake killed 296 people in the provinces and municipalities of Al-Haouz, Marrakesh, Ouarzazate, Azilal, Chichaoua and Taroudant," Morocco's interior ministry said in a statement.
Videos and pictures of the damages caused by the earthquake, particularly in the Marrakech region have been circulating online.
Horrifying CCTV Footage From Earthquake In Morocco Tonight.It's Being Reported That Atleast 300 People Are Dead And Over 150 Are Injured.
Head of the national geophysics institute in Morocco has said that Saturday’s earthquake is the strongest in a century in the country.
He added that the core of the earthquake was the al-Haouz region in southwest Morocco.
Mohamed, a resident in Marrakesh, said that he was in his apartment on the third floor of his building when the earthquake happened, according to Al Jazeera.
“It suddenly and violently started shaking. I escaped and was safe … Only books or pieces of art fell from the shelves,” he said.
“Many old buildings were collapsed in the old city of Marrakesh. The suburbs of Marrakesh were hugely affected by the earthquake. Most of casualties are recorded in the surrounding rural communes and outskirts", he said.
"We felt a very violent tremor, and I realised it was an earthquake," Abdelhak El Amrani, a 33-year-old in Marrakesh, told AFP by telephone.
"I could see buildings moving. We don't necessarily have the reflexes for this type of situation. Then I went outside and there were a lot of people there. People were all in shock and panic. The children were crying and the parents were distraught."
"The power went out for 10 minutes, and so did the (telephone) network, but then it came back on. Everyone decided to stay outside," he added.
