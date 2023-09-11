1 killed, 11 injured as communal clashes erupt in Maharashtra’s Satara district

Satara (Maharashtra): At least one person has been killed and 11 others left injured in communal clashes that erupted in Pusesavali village of Khatav Taluka in Satara district of Maharashtra on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday.
The communal violence between Hindus and Muslims erupted in the village following a social media post that the local police said was misunderstood.
“A person posted a post on social media at Pusesavali on September 10. The post was misunderstood by the people and it gave rise to a law and order problem”, said Superintendent of Police Samir Shaikh.
“The Satara Police immediately responded to the situation and brought it under control,” he added.
However, there are reports of stone pelting and arson, and targeted attack in a locality before police took the situation under its control.
Eyewitnesses said that a violent mob of over a thousand people went berserk and targeted houses, business establishments and handcarts in a particular area, according to National Herald.
Some houses were also damaged in the incident, as per a senior district administration official.
Satara and Sangli districts said to be strongholds of Sharad Pawar’s Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) have been under tremendous pressure from right-wing Hindu outfit Sakal Hindu Samaj. The outfit is accused of using the region to experiment with tactics that vitiate inter-communal harmony.
Meanwhile, the administration has suspended internet services in the riot affected areas. The police along with political leaders have appealed the people from both the communities to maintain peace and not to believe in rumours.
Udayanraje Bhosale, BJP leader, Member of Rajya Sabha and a descendant of Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Shivaji, visited the riot affected areas and also Shahi Masjid believed to be of his ancestor’s time.
“How and who will compensate for the life lost in the riot? Nothing… No one. Time is to respect each other and live together”, Bhosale said while appealing for peace from the dalaan of the Shahi Masjid.
