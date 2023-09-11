Denied access to own Media in India, Biden explodes in Hanoi

Hanoi/New Delhi: Joe Biden, President of the United States, while talking to reporters in the Vietnamese capital Sunday said he discussed the importance of respecting freedom of press with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his meeting with him held on the sidelines of G20 Summit in Delhi.
Besides free press, Biden said he also raised with Modi a number of other important issues including human rights and the role of civil society in any country.
"As I always do, I raised the importance of respecting human rights, the vital role of civil society, and a free press and building a strong and prosperous country with Mr Modi. We got a lot of important work done," the US President said in Hanoi.
Biden made these remarks during a press conference in Vietnam, where he is on an official visit after attending the G20 Leaders' Summit in Delhi.
Biden’s press conference in the Vietnamese capital just a day after he left India after conclusion of G20 Summit 2023 in Delhi has kicked up a storm as reports said the Modi government had restricted the media professionals and journalists who accompanied Biden during his India tour.
The White House had on September 07, 2023 said its multiple requests for more media access had been turned down by the Modi government officials. News organizations reimburse the U.S. government completely for the cost of the trips, and it is extremely rare for them to be barred completely.
Reports also claimed that as Biden and Modi met at the Prime Minister's residence on Friday, the U.S. press corps was sequestered in a van, out of eyesight of the two leaders - an unusual situation for the reporters and photographers who follow the U.S. President at home and around the world to witness and record his public appearances.
Prime Minister Modi is consistently facing criticism about shrinking press freedom in India since he took office. The government says India has a vibrant free press. But, Biden’s press conference in Vietnam has again provided the opposition parties to criticise the government.
"Na press conference karunga, na karne doonga (won't hold a press conference, won't let you hold one) has had no impact”, Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh wrote on X, formerly Twitter, twisting a bit Modi’s famous apt repeated claim “Na Khaunga Na Khane Dunga”.
"Mr Biden is saying the same things in Vietnam which he said to Mr Modi’s face in India -- on respecting human rights, the role of civil society and the free press," he added.
Interestingly, while commenting on restrictions imposed by Modi government on U.S. media, Jairam Ramesh had on Saturday said that “Since Biden is not being allowed to talk to media here in India, he will speak with reporters in Vietnam”.
"President Biden's team says despite multiple requests India has not allowed media to ask questions of him and PM Modi after their bilateral meeting," Jairam Ramesh wrote on X on Saturday September 09, 2023.
"President Biden will now take questions in Vietnam on September 11 from the media accompanying him. Not surprising at all. This is how democracy is done Modi-style," he wrote on the popular social media site two days ago.
Meanwhile, Manoj Kumar Jha, a Member of Indian Parliament's Upper House and Spokesperson of RJD, commenting on Biden's presser in Veietnam said, "Dear Sir. Very sorry on behalf of all of us, you had to go to Hanoi for a free flowing Press conference. We shall rectify these anomalies in our system."
