Google Bard to have “fact-check” capability

San Francisco: Google Tuesday September 19, 2023 announced that its conversational generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) chatbot Bard will have the capability to fact-check responses and analyse users' personal Google data, CNN reported.
Google is adding this feature to Bard amidst widespread concern over AI chatbots giving misinformation to users.
Google’s latest move is part of it's efforts to keep up with the popularity of OpenAI‘s ChatGPT which is now owned by Microsoft.
The launch of ChatGPT last year started a competitive race within the tech industries to provide consumers with access to generative AI technology.
Currently ranking among the top 30 websites globally, ChatGPT became the fastest-growing consumer application in history soon after its launch.
However, Google’s Bard is still struggling to gain same success, receiving 183 million visits in August this year, which is just 13% of ChatGPT traffic, according to Similarweb, a website analytics firm.
To make headway in the rapidly evolving AI landscape, Google is introducing Bard Extensions, allowing users to import their data from other Google products.
For example, users can request Bard to search their files in Google Drive or provide a summary of their Gmail inbox.
Bard users as of now will only be able to pull information in from Google apps, but Google is working with external companies to connect their applications to Bard in the future, Google senior product director Jack Krawczyk said.
Another new feature in Bard seeks to alleviate a nagging problem for generative AI - inaccurate responses known as “hallucinations”.
Bard users will be able to see which parts of Bard’s answers differ from and agree with Google search results.
“We are presenting (Bard) in a way that it admits when it's not confident,” Krawczyk said, explaining that the intention is to build users’ trust in generative AI by holding Bard accountable.
A third new feature allows users to invite others into Bard conversations.
