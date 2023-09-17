Anand Mahindra on Saudi Arabia’s NEOM - Not a Figment of Imagination

[Image tweeted by Anand Mahindra @anandmahindra]
Mumbai: Indian billionaire and business tycoon, Anand Mahinra Saturday lauded Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman’s dream project NEOM and its CEO Nadhmi Al-Nasr.
Taking to social media platform X, Anand Mahindra also shared glimpses of NEOM – a multi-trillion dollar project that includes smart towns, port and enterprise sectors, research centres, sports and entertainment venues and tourism centres along with a 170-kilometre-long city called The Line.
NEOM envisioned by Mohammed bin Salman is part of his Vision 2030 that includes a number of development projects being implemented to cut down the Kingdom’s dependency on oil economy.
Being built in Tabuk region of Saudi Arabia, NEOM however is facing criticism with many calling it “unrealistic”. Anand Mahindra however lavished his praise saying the “world will soon realise that NEOM is not just a mirage in the desert”.
“Project @NEOM, envisioned by HRH Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia, seemed to most to be just a figment of the imagination. Something out of a George Lucas dreamscape”, Anand Mahindra wrote on social media site X.
“But after meeting Nadhmi Al-Nasr, the CEO of NEOM (I would define him as No-Nonsense Nadhmi!), I realised that under his steerage they are actually pulling this off”, he added.
“As the months and years go by, the world will recognise that NEOM is not just a mirage in the desert”, Mahindra wrote.
As of the name, the word NEOM for this futuristic project is derived from "NEO MSTACBEL", whose initials MSTACBEL signify core project areas such as media, sports, technology and energy. And then the word is abbreviated.
The letter M is the symbol of the word "meem" in Arabic, and the first letter of the Arabic word for the future (mustaqbal) and also the first letter of Prince's name M, Prince "Mohammed" bin Salman.
As per the project timeline, NEOM will be fully ready by 2030, accordingly Saudi Arabia is lobbying to host 2034 FIFA World Cup in the newly built city.
According to a report in the Times newspaper, Saudi Arabia has abandoned its plans to co-host Football World Cup 2030 with Egypt and Greece, and will now focus on hosting the 2034 World Cup in NEOM solo.
