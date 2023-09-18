AMU Dept of Mathematics Declared Number One in India

Aligarh: Up-scaling on the graph of achievements among the best departments of Mathematics in the country, the Department of Mathematics, Aligarh Muslim University has become number one in India, taking a big leap to 137th position from the 175th in 2022, according to the Best Global Universities for Mathematics in India.
The latest ranking has been published by the U.S. News and World Report 2023.
Prof Mohammad Ashraf, Chairman of the Department said the AMU Mathematics Department's progress is evident from an outstanding overall subject score of 56.8, positioning it at the top most on the national level followed by TIFR, whose ranking is 324 worldwide.
The third position is secured by the ISI, Kolkata with a ranking of 342, and the fourth by IIT Kanpur whose ranking in world list is 352.
On the other hand, IIT Madras and IISC Bangalore are at fifth and sixth positions with ranking 372 and 384 respectively. There are only six institutions of India on the list.
“Our achievement in this important global ranking is a testimony to the several years of dedicated efforts from our faculty and research scholars to enhance the ranking of the department. It is an accomplishment that could truly change the trajectory of the Department’s future", Prof Mohammad Ashraf said.
“The department’s recognition also highlights the caliber of mathematics education and it is a testament to the impact of our teaching and research in India on the global stage”, he added.
Prof Ashraf pointed out that the department is one of the oldest departments of studies in the university with its foundation dating back to January 8, 1877 with the establishment of Mohammadian Anglo Oriental College, which later became a university in 1920. The department has had the honour of having the great mathematicians like J.C. Chakravarti, Dr Ziauddin Ahmad, Mr. M.A. Aziz and Mr. Abdul Majeed Kuresihy on its staff.
The US News Education monitors higher education data for the world's research-led institutions and it is through these rankings that students all over the world make their choices for study and career.
The subject rankings, according to the US News, are powered by Clarivate Analytics, which provided the data and metrics used in the rankings and the bibliometric data are based on the Web of Science.
The bibliometric indicators used in this US News ranking analysis have been drawn over the last five-year period from 2018-22. However, the citations to these papers came from all publications up to the most recent data available.
Some of the indicators on which the ranking is based, include publications, total citations, books, conferences, number of publications that are among the 10 percent most cited, number of highly cited papers that are among the top 1 percent most cited in their respective fields, international collaborations, etc.
