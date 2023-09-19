Dubai based Pakistani expat Namira Salim to embark on space expedition

[A supporter of United Nation's Space Diplomacy pillar toward Space2030, Namira is known for her novel space themed initiatives under her non-profit Space Trust.]
Dubai: Namira Salim, the Pakistani expat based in Dubai is gearing up for the historic journey to space.
Namira Salim is set to start her space expedition on October 05, 2023. If the things go as for the plans, Namira will become first Pakistani national to go to space.
Namira Salim, who identifies herself as a "Space Dipomat", had established a non-profit initiative named Space Trust in 2015 soon after privatization of Space was announced.
As Executive Chairperson of Space Trust, Namira engages with world leaders, United Nations and the global space industry through high level advocacy to utilize Space as a sustainable tool for peace making on Earth.
A supporter of United Nation's Space Diplomacy pillar toward Space2030, Namira is known for her novel space themed initiatives under her non-profit which inspire change, encourage dialogue and enrich education.
Namira is currently working on Space Trust's maiden mission to space, [Zero Gravity] 0G Peace Mission 20230 [0G2030], a STEM based capacity building 3 Unit Cube Satellite mission in partnership with the University of Nairobi and the University of Arizona. On 10th February 2023, the 0G2030 team was awarded a free launch opportunity via the United Nations-Avio SpA collaboration to provide Access to Space for All.
Namira Salim is also a Founder Astronaut of Sir Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic, the First private space-line of the world. She is internationally renowned as the First (future) Space Tourist of South Asian origin and the first private Astronaut to go to space from Dubai and Monaco.
Namira, who had hoisted Pakistan’s flag at the North Pole in 2007, has already clinched the position of Astronaut No 6 after Richard Branson designated her a seat. Her first voyage to space in October this year will be facilitated by Astronaut 019.
The Government of Pakistan officially recognised Namira Salim as the first astronaut in the country in 2006. She also served as honorary ambassador of tourism for Pakistan in 2007.
Namira is also the first Pakistani to reach the North Pole in April 2007 and the South Pole in January 2008.
