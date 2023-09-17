Indian Army Soldier kidnapped, later murdered in Manipur

Imphal: A 41-year-old Indian Army Soldier was abducted from his home and later murdered in Manipur's Imphal West district, officials said on Sunday.
The army soldier who has been idetntified as Sepoy Serto Thangthang Kom was on leave.
Ministry of Defence has confirmed the soldier's abduction and brutal killing.
"Sepoy Serto Thangthang Kom (41), was abducted and later killed by three unidentified miscreants, while on leave at Tarung, Happy Valley, Imphal West", PRO, Kohima and Imphal, Ministry of Defence informed on X.
An #IndianArmy soldier, Sep Serto Thangthang Kom (41), was abducted & later killed, by 3 unidentified miscreants, while on leave at Tarung, Happy Valley, #Imphal West. He was deployed at DSC Platoon, Leimakhong, #Manipur. He is survived by his wife & 2 children.@SpokespersonMoD pic.twitter.com/UYgDqhW51b— PRO, Kohima & Imphal, Ministry of Defence (@prodefkohima) September 17, 2023
Kom was deployed at Leimakhong Military Station, Manipur, officials said. He is survived by his wife, daughter, and a 10-year-old son who is the only eyewitness to the crime.
The soldier's body was found at Khuningthek village, East of Mongjam in Imphal East. His brother and brother-in-law helped the police to identify the dead soldier who had a single bullet wound on his head.
"We strongly condemn the killing of Sep Serto Thangthang Kom and stand by his family in these difficult times," the Army said in a statement.
The last rites shall be conducted as per the wishes of the family, as per an official statement. Army has rushed a team to assist the grieving family, it said.
