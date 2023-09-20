Intel Developer Cloud reaches general availability

San Francisco: Global Tech Giant Intel announced at "Intel Innovation 2023" on Wednesday the general availability of its 'Developer Cloud'.
'Developer Cloud' gives developers simple path to test and deploy Artificial Intelligence (AI) and high-performance computing applications and solutions across its latest CPUs, GPUs and AI accelerators.
Developers can also take advantage of cutting-edge tools to enable advanced AI and performance.
"The Intel Developer Cloud is built on a foundation of advanced central processing units (CPUs) that are purpose-built for AI, graphics processing units (GPUs), and Intel Gaudi2 processors for Deep Learning, along with open software and tools," Intel said at Intel Innovation 2023.
The cloud development environment also provides access to the latest Intel hardware platforms, such as 5th Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors (code-named Emerald Rapids), and Intel Data Center GPU Max Series 1100 and 1550, Intel said.
The Intel Xeon Scalable processors will become available in the Intel Development Cloud in the next few weeks and launch on December 14.
Furthermore, developers can use the Intel Developer Cloud to build, test and optimize AI and high-performance computing applications, as well as run small- to large-scale AI training, model optimisation and inference workloads that deploy with performance and efficiency.
"Based on an open software foundation with oneAPI – the open multiarchitecture, multivendor programming model – Intel Developer Cloud provides hardware choice and freedom from proprietary programming models to support accelerated computing and code reuse and portability", Intel said.
"Based on an open software foundation with oneAPI – the open multiarchitecture, multivendor programming model – Intel Developer Cloud provides hardware choice and freedom from proprietary programming models to support accelerated computing and code reuse and portability", Intel said.
At Intel Innovation, the company also unveiled other technologies besides announcing general availability of Developer Cloud to bring AI everywhere and to make it more accessible across all workloads – from client and edge to network and cloud.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.