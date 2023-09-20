Watch: Elon Musk reveals to Erdogan why his son X is always with him

New York: During his recent meeting with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan in New York Elon Musk, U.S. billionaire and owner of the hugely popular social media platform X formerly known as Twitter, revealed why his son is with him most of the time.
Tayyip Erdogan was in New York to participate in the UN session of Heads of State and Government on 18-19 September 2023 to review the implementation of the 2030 Agenda and its 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and provide high-level political guidance on transformative and accelerated actions leading up to the target year of 2030 for achieving the Goals.
On the sidelines of the 78th Session of UN General Assembly, Erdogan met with Elon Musk at Turkish House in New York.
Musk was carrying his son X during his meeting with the Turkish president. This probably prompted Erdogan to ask Musk about his wife.
“Where is your wife?” Erdogan asked Musk.
To this, Musk who by now started giggling said: "Oh, she is in San Francisco. We are separated now.”
Erdogan: Where is your wife?@ElonMusk: Oh she, she is in San Francisco. We are separated now. That’s why I take care of my son pic.twitter.com/1eyl7tE3Kj— Russian Market (@runews) September 18, 2023
“That's why I take care of my son mostly", Musk said further.
Erdogan then asked his staff to get a football and offered it to Musk’s son X. Musk Junior however did not take it.
During his meeting with Erdogan that later followed, X is seen sitting on Musk’s lap even as cameramen were seen in a race to capture the amazing moment.
According to reports, Musk has three children with Canadian singer Grimes whom he never married. X AE A12, as Musk has named his son X, is the couple’s first child born in May 2020.
The two also have a daughter named Exa Dark Siderael Musk and a third child, a boy named Techno Mechanicus - whose existence was revealed only earlier this month.
SpaceX and Tesla CEO Musk was earlier married to Canadian author Justine Wilson and English actor Talulah Riley. Musk had five children with his first wife Justine Wilson.
