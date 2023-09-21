Aadhaar not compulsory to register as voter: SC told

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday September 21, 2023 submitted in the Supreme Court that Aadhaar Card is not mandatory while registering in the voter list.
The Election Commission said it would soon release necessary clarification and advisory in this regard.
"The submission of the Aadhaar number is not mandatory under Rule 26-B of the Registration of Electors (Amendment) Rules 2022", the Senior Counsel appearing for the Election Commission told a bench comprising Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, Justice JB Pardiwala, and Justice Manoj Misra.
As of now, Forms 6 and 6B that are needed to be filled by citizens who wish to register in E-Roll mandates submission of Aadhaar number for the purpose of authentication by new voters.
However, the ECI in an undertaking submitted in the Supreme Court of India said that it will issue"appropriate clarification and necessary changes" in the two forms.
Form 6 is application form to be filled by new voters) whereas Form 6B is Letter of Information of Aadhaar Number for the purpose of electoral roll authentication.
The Poll Panel submitted in the Supreme Court that the Aadhaar number is asked at the time of voter registration only to confirm the identity of the applicant.
“But, a Voter ID Card can be issued without this”, the poll panel said in the Apex Court.
The ECI undertaking and the related clarification came during the hearing on the petition seeking clarificatory changes to Rule 26B of the Registration of Electors (Amendment) Rules 2022.
The petition was filed by Telangana Pradesh Committee Senior Vice-President G Niranjan.
The petition was disposed off by the Supreme Court after the Poll Panel submitted the undertaking.
