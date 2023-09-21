Will The World End on Sept 23 - TikTok Doomsday Clock Keeps Internet Guessing

Washington: A viral TikTok trend has flooded the internet with netizens debating a possible doomsday that may occur on September 23, 2023.
The netizens who started this trend brign forth a list of terrible and tragic happenings portrayed in most movies and TV shows that mark Sept 23 as the date.
One of the TikTok users, @blackapplegallery369, published his apocalypse forecast for September 23. He asserted that "the internet has been inundated" with conspiracy theories regarding the "end of the world" on Sept 23, 2023.
The numerals 9, 2, and 3 in 9/23, as many would like to refer September the 23rd, have previously made numerous appearances in a variety of television programmes and motion pictures.
The TikToker then posted a list of films that had horrific events occurring on September 23.
Asteroid impacting Earth on the specified date was depicted in the Big Bang Theory, Seeking a Friend for the End of the World, and Deep Impact, among other examples.
On the same day, the movie Knowing and the book Little Shop both depicted the Earth being destroyed by solar flares.
Other television programmes and motion pictures that used the odd parallels included Evil, Ghostbusters, This Is the End, Pandemic, Labyrinth, and Lost.
On September 23, a Taco Bell commercial featured a truck escaping a concentration camp, a Guinness beer commercial's stopwatch indicated that one could learn dark secrets if they kept their minds open, a Black Eyed Peas music video featured the same date, and the film Don't Worry, Darling was also released on that day.
Since then, the conspiracy notion has been widely circulated online by users.
At the time this article was written, no official organisations had issued a statement announcing an event for the aforementioned day. It's possible that conspiracy theorists are just pointing out coincidences in advertisements, television shows, and movies.
Additionally, internet users also assert that on October 4, 2023, graphene oxide will take control of American inhabitants.
Away from cospiracy theories, September 23, 2023, according to researchers, coincides with "September Equinox" that marks the Sun's movement as it crosses the celestial equator and heads towards the south.
The September Equinox, which is also known as Southward Equinox, is popular among astronomers and people in the science industries.
This is not the first time internet users have planned an apocalyptic event. Six years ago when similar apprehensions were made ahead of September 23 2017, US Space Agency NASA had said people not to count on such theories.
Back then, the buzz about "world will end on September 23" started after David Meade, an American end-times conspiracy theorist, claimed that the Earth will be smashed by an unknown planet called Nibiru. NASA however categorically stated that the fabled planet Nibiru hasn’t been traced yet in the space.
