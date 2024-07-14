Maha Engineering Admission (BE/BTech) 2024 Starts - Direct Link to Apply

Online registration for First Year Engineering (B.E/B.Tech) FE Admission 2024 in Maharashtra started from today i.e. Sunday July 14, 2024

Maharashtra Engineering (B.E / B.Tech) Admission 2024: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has published on its official website fe2024.mahacet.org the Notification and has simultaneously started online registration for Admission to First Year in the Four Year B.E. and B.Tech course for the year 2024-25.

According to the Maharashtra Engineering (FE 2024) Admission Counselling Schedule, online registration has started from today i.e. Sunday July 14, 2024.

The last date of application has been fixed as July 24, 2024.

Maharashtra BE, BTech Admission 2024 - Important Dates

Online registration of application and uploading of required documents by the Candidate for admission on website (For Maharashtra State/All India/NRI/OCI/PIO/CIWGC/FN candidates): July 14 to 24, 2024

Document verification: July 15 to 25, 2024 up to 05:00 PM

Display of FE Provisional Merit List: July 27, 2024

Submission of grievances if any, for all type of Candidates: July 28 to 30, 2024

Display of the FE 24 Final Merit List of Maharashtra State/All India candidates on website: August 02, 2024

Display of Provisional Category wise Seats (Seat Matrix) for CAP Round I: Will be notified later

Online Submission & Confirmation of Option Form of CAP Round-I through candidate's Login by the Candidate: Will be notified later

Display of Provisional Allotment of FE24 CAP Round - I: Will be notified later

Display of Provisional Vacant Seats for CAP Round II : Will be notified later

Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round II: Will be notified later

Maharashtra Engineering Admission 2024 - Registration Steps

Click here to go to official website: fe2024.mahacet.org . Click on Sign Up for New Registration. Select if you have registered for MHT CET 2024 or not. Use MHT-CET 2024 Application Number if you have appeared for MHT CET. Else, use JEE Main 2024 IDs. Follow the instruction and complete the registration.



Candidates should note that admission in BE or BTech first year Undergraduate (UG) course is done based on MHT CET or JEE Main Paper 1 score. A candidate willing to take admisison in Engineering course should clear one of the two entrance tests.

Admission in First Year Engineering (FE) through CAP rounds is conducted for students who have appeared in and passed Maharashtra HSC Class 12th board exam or equivalent like ISC and CBSE Class 12th annual exam.

Maharashtra Engineering BE and BTech Counselling (FE 2024) starts after the declaration of MHT CET result that was declared on June 12, 2023.

