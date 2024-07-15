ASUS NUC 14 Performance, New AI-Enabled Mini PC, Launched - What's New

Monday July 15, 2024 6:13 PM , ummid.com News Network

Taipei (Taiwan): Hardware major ASUS Monday unpacked 'ASUS NUC 14 Performance' - a business-friendly barebones mini PC that offers a dynamic fusion of efficiency and raw power.

ASUS NUC 14 Performance is powered by Intel Core Ultra 9 or 7 processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 or 4060 graphics. The new AI enbled mini PC delivers the computing prowess enterprises need for AI-based workloads.

AI-enabled performance

The latest Intel Core 9 and 7 series CPUs employ new Intel processor technology which improves computing performance by approximately 21.5% (versus previous-generation processors) while reducing power consumption by up to 40%.

An integrated Neural Processing Unit (NPU) helps boost AI applications, giving the processor exceptional energy-efficiency and endurance for sustained AI computing tasks like image generation and facial recognition.



Graphics and Display

ASUS NUC 14 Performance comes with super fast graphics and Multi-display support, and also has 06 USB ports.

"New NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 graphics cards feature the highly efficient NVIDIA Ada Lovelace architecture", ASUS said. "Coupled with up to 64 GB RAM, the cards offer rapid ray-tracing in virtual scenes and significantly accelerate the operation speed of multiple programs", it added.

ASUS NUC 14 Performance supports up to five displays - 01 via the HDMI 2.1 port, 02 via the DisplayPort 1.4a ports, and 02 via the Thunderbolt 4 port using an optional Thunderbolt splitter adapter1.

"This setup is ideal for AI developers, fintech leaders, lab experts, and business elites running multiple real-time programs for efficient multitasking", ASUS said. "In addition to the aforementioned ports, ASUS NUC 14 Performance includes 06 USB ports", it said.

Customization

"ASUS NUC 14 Performance" is a NUC Kit designed for customized business applications. It does not include any pre-installed operating system, RAM, or SSD.

"This allows users to freely create a mini PC based on their specific needs", ASUS said.

The logo-free design of ASUS NUC 14 Performance allows for easy addition of a corporate or company logo.

"Moreover, it includes a versatile stand that allows it to be placed vertically or horizontally for optimal placement", ASUS said.





