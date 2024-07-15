Launched: FLSUN T1 - 3D printer having lightning-fast speed

ummid logo
Zhengzhou (China): A pioneer in Delta 3D printing, FLSUN, has launched 'Flsun T1', 3D printer, which, the company claims, prints with lightning-fast speed.

As the latest addition to FLSUN's FDM 3d printer lineup, T1 is a more affordable model but delivers ultimate user experience.

"Because of the high-temp hot end kit, new HT dual-gear direct extruder, high-speed motor and CPAP high-pressure turbo fan, T1 achieves a maximum printing speed of 1000mm/s and an acceleration of 30000 mm/s², namely about 2 times faster than its counterparts", FLSUN said.

"Its maximum flow rate of 90 mm³/s is nearly three times higher than others in its class", the company said.

Delta 3D printing structure not only guarantees stability and precision but also allows for a larger print area.

"Boasting a build volume of 260 x 260 x 330mm, T1 is able to create larger parts or multiple parts at once, giving you more possibilities of creation", the company said.

The printer also comes with self-developed FlsunSlicer software, which gives you to full access to 3D printing parameters and allows customers to create their own files within the system.

The T1 uses dual sensors - a weight sensor and a pressure sensor, for precise bed leveling with a button press.

The printer also has an integrated AI camera, which can be mounted inside or outside the printer and offers real-time monitoring and time-lapse photography from anywhere.

"Moreover, the optimized input shaping algorithm ensures smooth, flawless model surfaces by minimizing vibrations", the 3D printer manufacturer said.

Flsun T1 is priced at $599. But, Flsun offers an early-bird special price of $499 if purchased from July 15 to 31, 2024.


