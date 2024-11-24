3 Muslims killed during protests over Sambhal Jama Masjid survey

Three Muslims have been killed during protests Sunday November 24, 2024 over the survey of ancient Jama Masjid in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh which turned violent

Sunday November 24, 2024

Sambhal (Uttar Pradesh): Three Muslims have been killed during protests Sunday November 24, 2024 over the survey of ancient Jama Masjid in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh which turned violent.

The deceased have been identified as Naeem, Bilal and Niman, according to the news agency PTI.

Sambhal has been tense since the last week (November 19, 2024) a session court ordered a survey of the Jama Masjid in response to a petition claiming that the ancient place of worship was built during Mughal era (1526) after demolishing a temple.

The order was passed by the court of Civil Judge (Senior Division), Sambhal at Chandausi, Aditya Singh.

Ironically, the petition was filed on November 19 and the court passed the order to make a survey on the same day. The session judge appointed an "Advocate Commissioner" and directed him to carry out an initial survey at the mosque, which was done the same day and asked him to submit a report by November 29, 2024.



Clashes between the protesters and security forces took places between the second round of the survey of the ancient masjid Sunday November 24, 2024.

Eyewitnesses claimed the Muslims were killed in Polic firing. The UP police however denied the claim.

Purported video footages surfaced after the violence showed security forces firing.

Sambhal SP Krishna Kumar Bishnoi while talking to media said the situation is under control and internet services in the affected areas have been suspended.

“The situation is under control and additional force has also been deployed...Internet services have been suspended for a day”, he said.

"Pattern of creating disputes over mosques"

Commenting on the survey of Sambhal Jama Masjid, President of Jamiat e Ulema, Maulana Mahmood Madni, criticized the growing trend of targeting mosques under fabricated historical narratives.

Maulana Madani called it a pattern of creating disputes over mosques, seeking judicial permission for surveys in the name of ‘uncovering the truth,’ and then using the findings to deepen divisions between communities.

“Such actions not only weaken national unity but also provide divisive forces with opportunities to harm social harmony,” he said.

"Oppressive, Discriminatory"

Maulana Madni condemned the violent situation in Sambhal, where he said "three Muslim youths were killed in police firing".

He held the Uttar Pradesh government and police administration responsible for the tragic incident.

"We do not support violence from any group, but we view this action by the police as oppressive and discriminatory, resulting in the unjust loss of three innocent lives. Every individual, regardless of his religion, caste, or belief, has the right to live with dignity under the Constitution of India. If a government adopts a discriminatory approach, devaluing the lives, dignity, and property of a particular community, it is in violation of the Constitution and the rule of law", he said in a statement.

