In a first, Pope calls for probe to determine if Israel committing genocide in Gaza

In another major setback for the far right Zionist regime of Benjamin Netanyahu, Pope Francis has called for investigation to determine if Israel is committing genocide of Palestinians in Gaza

Monday November 18, 2024 10:13 AM , ummid.com News Network

Rome: In another major setback for the far right Zionist regime of Benjamin Netanyahu, Pope Francis has called for investigation to determine if Israel is committing genocide of Palestinians in Gaza.

“According to some experts, what is happening in Gaza has the characteristics of a genocide,” the Pope said in an interview which is part of the book by Hernan Reyes Alcaide, according to Assciated Press.

“We should investigate carefully to determine whether it fits into the technical definition formulated by jurists and international bodies,” the Pope said according to the excerpts of the book published Sunday by the Italian daily La Stampa.

Saudi stand on "Gaza Genocide"

The Pope’s assertion came a week after Saudi Arabia Crown Prince, Mohammad bin Salman, while addressing the Arab-Islamic Summit 2024 called without mincing words that Israel is committing genocide of Palestinians in Gaza.

The Israeli occupation forces have killed close to 44,000 Palestinians since October 07, 2023 as per the official figures. Unofficial reports and independent sources have said the death toll in Gaza is more than 300,000 as the bodies of those buried under the debris were not recovered.

A UN probe last month had concluded more than 70% of those killed by Israel in Gaza are women and children. The UN further said Israel " intentionally and deliberately " killed civilians in Gaza.

Cases against Israel at ICJ, ICC

The Netanyahu led extremist regime is already facing charges of genocide at the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has also sought arrest warrants against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Israeli Defence Minister ( now sacked ) Yoav Gallant accusing them of committing war crimes.

In a related development, Wikipedia has added the article “Gaza Genocide” to the List of Genocides marking a new step in the challenging process of awareness raising for the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. This decision came after several heated discussions among Wikipedia editors regarding the appropriateness of including this term, as reported by the Jewish Journal.

Earlier, a number of academicians and several world countries including China, Russia, Brazil, and South Africa - the petitioner against Israeli regime at the ICJ , have accused the Zionist regime in Israel of committing genocide in Gaza.

Pope Francis has repeatedly expressed his concerns over the "serious humanitarian situation in Gaza" and calling multiple times for "immediate ceasefire".

