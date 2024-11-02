UNGA must suspend Israel's membership: Top UN official

The UN General Assembly (UNGA) must consider suspending Israel’s membership due to its repeated violations of international law and its ongoing occupation of Palestinian territories, Francesca Albanese, the United Nations Special Rapporteur on Human Rights in Palestinian Territories, said

“It is time to consider suspending the credentials of Israel as a member state of the United Nations,” she said.

“I understand the sensitivity because none of you have clean hands when it comes to human rights", she added.

She said no other country had defied so many UN resolutions for so long as Israel.

Speaking to a UN committee on the inalienable rights of the Palestinians, Albanese stressed that Israel’s impunity has enabled it to “become a serial violator of international law".

Albanese’s recommendations include suspending Israel’s credentials at the UN until it halts these violations and withdraws its occupation, which clearly are unlawful.

"Creation of Israel came at a huge price for the Palestinians, a cost that remains unaddressed", she stressed.

Since the 1967 occupation, Palestinians have faced systematic segregation and repression, Albanese added, noting that Israel’s ‘Greater Israel’ policies aim to diminish Palestinian identity in the region.

She highlighted that 75% of Gaza’s population consists of refugees originally from what is now called ‘Israel’, symbolizing what she termed Israel’s “original sin” since its creation.

UN Special Rapporteur Francesca Albanese (Italy) calls for Israel to be removed from the UN for “serial violations of international law”. pic.twitter.com/OmzxxyR6mB — WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) November 2, 2024

Francesca Albanese was speaking to the UN committee on the inalienable rights of the Palestinian people in New York the day after she published her latest report alleging that Israel was not just committing war crimes or crimes against humanity in Gaza, but a genocide.

"The current genocide is part of a century-long project of eliminatory settler-colonialism in Palestine, a stain on the international system and humanity, which must be ended, investigated and prosecuted", Francesca Albanese said in her report submitted at the UN on October 31, 2024.

"Formally recognize Israel as an apartheid State and persistent violator of international law, reactivating the Special Committee Against Apartheid to comprehensively address the situation in Palestine, and warn Israel of possible suspension of its membership under Article 6 of the Charter of the United Nations", she further recommended.

In her report to the UN General Assembly, Albanese also described a pattern of forced displacement, destruction, and actions amounting to genocide in Gaza and the West Bank.

Her report points to “long-term, intentional, state-organized forced displacement and replacement” of Palestinians, especially in light of the Israeli attacks’ escalation since October 7, 2023.

"As the world watches the first live-streamed settler-colonial genocide, only justice can heal the wounds that political expedience has allowed to fester. The devastation of so many lives is an outrage to humanity and all that international law stands for", she said in her report.



