Saturday November 23, 2024 1:33 AM , ummid.com News Network

Malegaon Central Election Result 2024 Live Updates: The local officials of the Election Commission have made all preparations to conduct today i.e. Saturday November 23, 2024 counting of votes in Malegaon Central Assembly Constituency.

Malegaon Central Polling Percentage 2024

Polling to elect the new member of assembly (MLA) in Malegaon Central Assembly Seat was held in a single phase on Wednesday November 20, 2024.

According to the Election Commission data released after polling, the voter turnout in the Malegaon Central assembly seat was 69.88%.

Total registered voters in Malegaon Central are 342,713. The number of registered voters who cast their votes is 239,501.

Candidates in Malegaon Central Seat

As many as 13 candidates are in fray in the Malegaon Central seat. But, the key contenders are sitting MLA Mufti Ismail Qasmi of the AIMIM, Shaikh Asif of Indian Secular Party, Ejaz Baig of Congress and Shan e Hind of Samajwadi Party (SP).

As per the Exit Poll conducted by ummid.com , Asif Shaikh is poised to win the 2024 assembly elections from Malegaon Central seat.

Maharashtra 2024 Polling Percentage

According to the data released by the Election Commission of India, the voter turnout in Maharashtra was 66.05%.

Maharashtra has a total of 36 districts. As per the ECI districtwise data, Kolhapur district registered the highest voter turnout 76.63% followed by Gadchiroli 75.26%, Jalna 72.67%, Ahmednagar 72.47% and Hingoli 72.24%.

Elsewhere, Akola registered polling percentage of 64.76%, Amravati 66.40%, Aurangabad 69.64%, Beed 68.88%, Bhandara 70.60%, Chandrapur 71.33%, Dhule 65.47%, Gondiya 69.74%, Jalgaon 65.80%, Latur 67.03%, Mumbai City 52.65%, Mumbai Suburban 56.39%, Nagpur 61.60%, Nanded 69.45%, Nandurbar 71.88%, Nashik 69.12%, Osmanabad 65.62%, Palghar 66.63%, Parbhani 71.45%, Pune 61.62%, Raigad 69.15%, Ratnagiri 65.23%, Sangli 72.12%, Satara 71.95%, Sindhudurg 71.14%, Solapur 67.72%, Thane 56.93%, Wardha 69.29%, Washim 67.09% and Yavatmal 70.86%.

How many candidates contesting 2024 Maharashtra election

A total of 4,136 candidates from different political parties, including 2,086 Independents, are in the fray.

In the ruling Mahayuti Alliance, the BJP is contesting 149 seats, Shiv Sena Eknath Shinde 81 seats, and the Ajit Pawar-led NCP has fielded candidates in 59 constituencies.

In the opposition - Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), the Congress has fielded 101 candidates, Shiv Sena (UBT) 95, and the NCP (Sharad Pawar) 86.

The other parties contesting the 2024 Maharashtra Vidhan Sabha Chunav are Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) - 237 seats, All India Majlis e Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) of Asaduddin Owaisi 16 seats and Samajwadi Party (SP) on 09 seats.

The halfway mark is 144 seats and both the alliance are claiming to win more than the required number.

