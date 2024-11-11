'... Our brothers in Palestine, Lebanon': Saudi Arabia's strong message at Arab-Islamic Summit

Monday November 11, 2024 8:21 PM , ummid.com News Network

Arab-Islamic Summit 2024: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman or MBS Monday Nov 11, 2024 on behalf of Arab and Muslim leaders expressed in wavering support for their 'brothers' in Palestine and Lebanon.

"We stand with our brothers in Palestine and Lebanon to overcome the devastating humanitarian consequences of the ongoing Israeli aggression", Muhammad bin Salman said in his opening statement during the joint Arab-Islamic Summit in Saudi capital Riyadh.

At the same time, MbS urged the international community to stop the Israeli aggression in Palestine and Lebanon, ensure sovereignty of Iran.

"We urge the international community to uphold international peace and security by immediately halting the Israeli attacks on the Palestinian and Lebanese peoples, and ensuring that Israel respects the sovereignty of the Islamic Republic of Iran and ceases all hostile actions on Iranian territories", he said in his opening remarks at the Arab Islamic Summit Monday.

The leaders who attended the opening session included Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, President of Turkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Egyptian President Abdel Farrah el-Sisi, President of Syria Bashar al-Assad, King of Jordan Abdullah II, President of State of Palestine Mahmoud Abbas and others.

The leaders who attended the opening session inculded Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, President of Turkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Egyptian President Abdel Farrah el-Sisi, President of Syria Bashar al-Assad, King of Jordan Abdullah II, President of State of Palestine Mahmoud Abba and others.

The crown prince also said that Palestine qualifies for full membership in the UN , and stressed the necessity of establishing a Palestinian state.

“We launched a global initiative to support the two-state solution,” he said.

"Genocide, Criminal Acts"

MbS also called Israeli action in Gaza and other occupied territories "genocide" and "criminal actions against innocent".

The Kingdom reaffirms its condemnation and utter rejection of the genocide perpetrated by Israel against the Palestinian people, which has resulted in over 150,000 martyrs, wounded, and missing, most of them women and children.

Israel's continued criminal actions against innocent people, its violation of the sanctity of Al-Aqsa Mosque, and its undermining of the Palestinian National Authority's pivotal role in all Palestinian territories will hinder efforts to secure the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people and establish regional peace.

Muhammed bin Salman also slammed Israel for banning UNRWA and other aid agencies in Gaza.

"The Kingdom condemns the obstruction of the relief efforts of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) on Palestinian territories, as well as the obstruction of the work of humanitarian organizations providing aid to the Palestinian people", he said.

Joint Arab-Islamic Summit 2024

Saudi Arabia is hosting the summit to discuss the Israeli war on Gaza and other occupied Palestinian territories, and Lebanon exactly a year after the last one failed to deliver.

A year ago, the leaders of Arab and Islamic Countries had met in the Saudi capital more than a month after Israel started bombarding Gaza on October 07, 2023.

The summit last year , had ended with statements condemning the “Israeli aggressions in Gaza and West Bank”, miserably failing to agree on any real action to pressure the Zionist regime in the Occupied Palestine, or its supporter the United States.

As a result, the Israeli occupation forces have massacred more than 43,000 civilians according to the official records whereas close to 300,000 as per unofficial figures, since Oct 7, 2023.

A UN probe the result of which was released three days ago had found more than 70% of those killed in Gaza and other occupied Palestinian territories are women and children.

Meanwhile, the Palestinian Resistance Groups have urged the Arab Islamic Summit to take responsibility of Jerusalem , which they said is undergoing a ‘systematic Israeli Judiasation campaign’.

