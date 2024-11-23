Bhiwandi Election Result 2024 Live Updates: Counting begins

The local officials of the Election Commission have made all preparations to conduct today i.e. Saturday November 23, 2024 counting of votes in Bhiwandi East, Bhiwandi West and Bhiwandi Rural seats

Saturday November 23, 2024 10:45 AM , ummid.com News Network

Bhiwandi Election Result 2024 Live Updates: Sitting MLA Rais Shaikh maintains lead in Bhiwandi East assembly seat.

As per ECI vote count data at 10:40 AM, Rais Shaikh has polled 16,345 votes and is ahead of his rivals by more than 9,900 votes.

In Bhiwandi West, Waris Pathan of AIMIM and Riyaz Azmi of Samajwadi Party continue to trail behind Choughule Mahesh Prabhkar of BJP.

In Bhiwandi Rural, Shantaram More of Sena (Shinde) is ahead of Ghatal Ambe of Shiv Sena (UBT) by more than 2,600 votes.

10:15 AM Sitting MLA Rais Shaikh is leading in Bhiwandi East whereas Waris Pathan of AIMIM and Riyaz Azmi of Samajwadi Party are trailing in Bhiwandi West assembly seat.

As per vote count data released at 10:15 AM, Rais Shaikh is ahead of his rivals by over 2,600 votes.

10:00 AM Counting of votes has begun in Bhiwandi East, Bhiwandi West and Bhiwandi Rural seats Saturday Nov 23.

The counting of votes of the postal ballots has been done following which votes stored in EVM are being counted.

Bhiwandi Assembly Election 2024

Polling to elect the new member of assembly (MLA) in in the 03 Assembly Constituencies in Bhiwandi was held in a single phase on Wednesday November 20, 2024.

According to the Election Commission data released after polling, the voter turnout in the Bhiwandi East assembly seat was 51.14%, the voter turnout in the Bhiwandi Rural assembly seat was 71.21%, and the voter turnout in the Bhiwandi West assembly seat was 54.39%.

Candidates in Bhiwandi

Sitting MLA Rais Shakh of Samajwadi Party and Santosh Shetty of Shiv Sena (Shinde) are in direct fight in Bhiwandi East.

Riyaz Azmi of Samajwadi Party, Waris Pathan of AIMIM and Mahesh Chougle of the BJP are contesting from Bhiwandi West assembly seat.

Mahadev Ambo Ghatal of Sena (UBT) and Shantaram More of Shiv Sena (Shinde) are in direct contest in Bhiwandi Rural seat.

Maharashtra 2024 Polling Percentage

According to the data released by the Election Commission of India, the voter turnout in Maharashtra was 66.05%.

Maharashtra has a total of 36 districts. As per the ECI districtwise data, Kolhapur district registered the highest voter turnout 76.63% followed by Gadchiroli 75.26%, Jalna 72.67%, Ahmednagar 72.47% and Hingoli 72.24%.

Elsewhere, Akola registered polling percentage of 64.76%, Amravati 66.40%, Aurangabad 69.64%, Beed 68.88%, Bhandara 70.60%, Chandrapur 71.33%, Dhule 65.47%, Gondiya 69.74%, Jalgaon 65.80%, Latur 67.03%, Mumbai City 52.65%, Mumbai Suburban 56.39%, Nagpur 61.60%, Nanded 69.45%, Nandurbar 71.88%, Nashik 69.12%, Osmanabad 65.62%, Palghar 66.63%, Parbhani 71.45%, Pune 61.62%, Raigad 69.15%, Ratnagiri 65.23%, Sangli 72.12%, Satara 71.95%, Sindhudurg 71.14%, Solapur 67.72%, Thane 56.93%, Wardha 69.29%, Washim 67.09% and Yavatmal 70.86%.

How many candidates contesting 2024 Maharashtra election

A total of 4,136 candidates from different political parties, including 2,086 Independents, are in the fray.

In the ruling Mahayuti Alliance, the BJP is contesting 149 seats, Shiv Sena Eknath Shinde 81 seats, and the Ajit Pawar-led NCP has fielded candidates in 59 constituencies.

In the opposition - Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), the Congress has fielded 101 candidates, Shiv Sena (UBT) 95, and the NCP (Sharad Pawar) 86.

The other parties contesting the 2024 Maharashtra Vidhan Sabha Chunav are Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) - 237 seats, All India Majlis e Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) of Asaduddin Owaisi 16 seats and Samajwadi Party (SP) on 09 seats.

The halfway mark is 144 seats and both the alliance are claiming to win more than the required number.

