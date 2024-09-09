Stone Park, Digital Tree Plantation Drive – Makkah Civic Body Sets Example

The Holy Makkah Municipality in two novel moves to contribute to climate goals have announced Digital Tree Plantation Initiative and establishment of Stone Park in its periphery.

[The mountains in Makkah have already turned green after recent rains in the region.]

Tree Plantation Initiative

The Holy Makkah Municipality has launched a digital afforestation initiative, enabling citizens and residents to join efforts to increase vegetation cover, expand green spaces, protect the environment and reduce carbon emissions.

The municipality first identifies tree species appropriate for Makkah and the holy sites, along with suitable planting locations, according to the Saudi Press Agency reported (SPA).

The details are then uploaded to the Nabatik online platform, which enables individuals to choose their preferred tree, select the location, make online payments and have the trees planted on their behalf, allowing the community to invest in tree-planting efforts from the comfort of their homes.

Through the scheme, the municipality aims to contribute to climate goals, increase the number of trees in Makkah and the holy sites, and document afforestation efforts through the Nabatik platform.

Stone Park

In another important decision, the Makkah Municipality has unveiled plan to build a stone park covering approximately 1,000 square meters in Makkah.

The civic body aims to utilize recycled materials and benefit from leftover stones generated by some projects in Makkah, as reported by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

The proposed stone park has been designed to offer a serene environment for both residents and visitors, providing a tranquil space amidst the urban landscape.

The innovative idea will improve the landscapes of parks and public facilities and provide unique places that combine natural beauty and local heritage through the use of local resources and sustainable technologies.

The stone park will be built from environmentally friendly materials. New facilities such as seating areas, educational paths around the stones, and children’s play areas will be added.

The rocks and stones used in the Stone Park are durable, easy to clean, and low-maintenance, minimizing the need for regular upkeep.

The materials used for the stone park are designed to withstand climate challenges, including temperature fluctuations and rainfall.

Additionally, the park’s design allows easy modifications and adaptability.

The mountains in Makkah have already turned green after recent rains in the region.

