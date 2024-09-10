Get rid of Israeli universities: IIT Bombay students

Mumbai: Citing the brutalities of the Israeli Occupation Forces in Gaza, Palestine, a group of students have asked IIT Bombay to revoke all contacts and partnerships with Israeli universities.

In a letter to General Secretary Academic Affairs (GSAA), IIT Bombay the students accused Israel of genocide citd the rulings of International Court of Justice (ICJ) and International Criminal Court (ICC) and asked the IIT - B to end all academic exchange with Israeli univesities.

"Students are calling for reconsidering and divesting from any collaborations or exchanges with Israeli universities. Especially when International Criminal Court (ICC) and International Court of Justice (ICJ) have deemed Israel's warcrimes in Gaza and the West Bank illegal and genocidal", Ambedkar Periyar Phule Study Circle (APPSC) said in a post on social media platform X.

Tagging the offer from Israel's Bar-Ilan International School invitation for the IITians to attend a free webinar on research programmes in Chemistry, APPSC IIT Bombay said, "Despite the ongoing Genocide of Palestinians by Israel, it's concerning to see the IIT Bombay administration continuing collaborations with Israeli universities."

"We must stand against injustice and ensure that our partnerships align with our values of human rights for all", APPSC IIT Bombay said.

APPSC IIT Bombay further wrote, “In light of the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Palestine and the accusations of genocide brought against Israel by international bodies such as the International Court of Justice and the International Criminal Court, I feel compelled to raise a matter of significant ethical concern.

"As a student and a member of this academic community, I believe it is time for us to reflect on the relationships we maintain with institutions complicit in actions that violate human rights.

"Israeli universities, many of which have been closely linked to state policies and actions in the occupied Palestinian territories, stand in direct opposition to the values of justice, equality, and human dignity that we hold dear.

"In solidarity with the Palestinian people, I urge the Institute and the student body to reconsider and divest from any collaborations or exchanges with Israeli universities. This is not only a moral obligation but also a meaningful act of support for those facing oppression,” the letter stated.

