TN announces panel on state autonomy

Tamil Nadu government has constituted a high level committee to study state autonomy and centre state relation, Chief Minister MK Stalin said Tuesday April 15, 2025

Tuesday April 15, 2025 6:30 PM , ummid.com with inputs from Agencies

Chennai: Tamil Nadu government has constituted a high level committee to study state autonomy and centre state relation, Chief Minister MK Stalin said Tuesday April 15, 2025.

Members of the Committee

The committee will be headed by retired Supreme Court judge Justice Kurian Joseph and has been tasked to submit its interim report by January 2026.

"The final report with recommendations will be submitted in two years", Stalin told the state Assembly.

The panel will have former bureaucrat Ashok Vardhan Shetty and former vice-chairman of the State Planning Commission M Naganathan as its members.

"The committee will study, as per the law, to transfer those subjects that went from the State List to the Concurrent List," the Chief Minister said while moving a resolution in the TN assembly.

Stalin also pointed out that the National Eligibility-cum- Entrance Test (NEET) was out of the purview of states. The TN government has moved more than one resolution to scrap the medical entrance NEET for Tamil Nadu students.

Meanwhile, Congress MLA JMH Aassan Maulana backed Stalin’s move to bring the resolution for greater state autonomy in the Assembly.

“The Union government is deliberately putting a financial burden on Tamil Nadu. They want to stop the state from providing welfare schemes to its people. BJP is afraid because wherever it rules, it fails to offer such welfare initiatives. That’s why they target Tamil Nadu.”

State, Centre Feud

Stalin announced the formation of the committee amidst the reports of strained relationship between state and Centre ever since Modi came to power in New Delhi in 2014.

The DMK government in Tamil Nadu had only two days ago enacted 10 laws without the assent of the Governor on the Bills - a move billed as unprecedented.

The 10 bills were cleared twice by the Tamil Nadu assembly but were stalled and reserved by governor RN Ravi for the President's clearance since 2020.

The TN converted the 10 Bills into laws Saturday after the Supreme Court's intervention.

[With inputs from PTI]

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.