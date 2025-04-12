India sees 270% rise in hate speeches in 2024

The city based Centre for Study of Society and Secularism (CSSS) in its latest report revealed a significant increase of 270% in hate speeches in India in the year 2024

Saturday April 12, 2025 3:34 PM , ummid.com News Network

Mumbai: The city based Centre for Study of Society and Secularism (CSSS) in its latest report revealed a significant increase of 270% in hate speeches in India in the year 2024.

Based on the reports published by prominent newspapers, the Centre for Study of Society and Secularism (CSSS) documented a total of 122 instances of hate speech in 2024.

"In contrast, 33 hate speeches were recorded in the previous year 2023. This reflects a significant increase of 270%", the centre said.

"Almost 33% or one third of these 122 speeches reported were given by Prime Minister Modi", the Centre said.

Indian Muslims main target of hate speeches

In its report, the Centre for Study of Society and Secularism (CSSS) said the majority of hate speech cases in 2024 - more than 95%, were targeted at Indian Muslims.

"Out of the 122 recorded hate speeches in 2024, 117 — constituting nearly 96%, were targeted at Muslims. In comparison, three speeches (2.45%) were directed against Hindus, while one each (0.8%) targeted at Dalits and Sikhs", the Centre said.

The Centre also noted that the sharp rise in the hate speeches cases were because of 2024 General and consequent Assembly elections in various states, indicating that they were deliberately used for political mileage and polarization of votes.

"One of the key factors contributing to this sharp rise in hate speech can be attributed to the elections in 2024. Specifically, the general elections, as well as state assembly elections in pivotal states such as Haryana, Jharkhand and Maharashtra, likely played a substantial role in the increase", the CSSS said.

"A considerable portion of these hate speeches were delivered during election campaigns and political rallies, underscoring the heightened use of divisive rhetoric for electoral dividend during this period", the Centre said.

Modi leads in hate speech

The Centre also said PM Modi leads the list of those engaged in hate speeches followed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh CM Adityanath.

"A closer examination reveals that 40 out of 122 hate speeches were delivered by the Prime Minister, making up 32.7 percent of the total, while 15 speeches were made by Union Minister Amit Shah", the Centre said.

"Additionally, 12 hate speeches each were attributed to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, and 5 by Maharashtra's then Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. These cumulatively accounted for 84 hate speeches out of 122, constituting 68.5% of the total hate speeches. The monitoring also pointed out Nitesh Rane, BJP MLA from Maharashtra, delivered 9 hate speeches", it said.

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.