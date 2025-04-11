Saudi national 1st non-US Physician to win Weinberger Prize

Dr. Mahmoud Aljurf created history becoming the first non-U.S. Physician to win the Steven E. Weinberger Award for Physician Executives/Leaders by the American College of Physicians (ACP), the largest medical specialty organization in the US

Friday April 11, 2025 11:40 PM , ummid.com News Network

Riyadh: Dr. Mahmoud Aljurf created history becoming the first non-U.S. Physician to win the Steven E. Weinberger Award for Physician Executives/Leaders by the American College of Physicians (ACP), the largest medical specialty organization in the US.

Dr. Mahmoud Aljurf is Director of the Adult Stem Cell Transplantation and Cellular Therapy Program at the King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre (KFSHRC).

Dr. Aljurf is the first recipient from outside the United States, underscoring his global impact on hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and oncology, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported citing King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research.

Dr. Aljurf was honored at the ACP Convocation Ceremony held at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, Louisiana, during ACP's Internal Medicine Meeting 2025.

Dr. Aljurf's work

‏At KFSHRC, Dr. Aljurf has played a key role in developing one of the world's largest and most recognized hematopoietic stem cell transplantation programs, significantly improving treatment options for patients with hematologic malignancies. His leadership has helped expand access to novel transplant therapies and elevate global standards in hematology and oncology.

‏In addition to his clinical contributions, Dr. Aljurf is widely recognized for his research and editorial leadership. He served as the Editor-in-Chief of the Annals of Saudi Medicine.

He was also the founding Editor-in-Chief of the Elsevier Journal of Hematology/Oncology and Stem Cell Therapy.

Currently, he serves as an editorial board member of several high-impact field-related scientific journals, including his role on the international advisory board of The Lancet Hematology.

Dr. Aljurf has published nearly 500 scientific contributions in high-impact journals. He has also served as the editor of five books, primarily focused on building units and programs for cancer care and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation.

Dr. Aljurf's contributions

His contribution to bone marrow, hematopoietic stem cell transplantation, and cellular therapy was recognized by his election as the Worldwide Network for Blood and Marrow Transplantation (WBMT) president in 2023.

He is the founding member and scientific director of the Eastern Mediterranean Blood and Marrow Transplantation (EMBMT) Group, affiliated with the World Health Organization's Eastern Mediterranean Regional Office (WHO/EMRO).

Dr. Aljurf was the recipient of several international awards, including the Florence A. Carter Leukemia Research Award of the American Medical Association (AMA) Education and Research Foundation, the Center for International Blood and Marrow Transplant Research (CIBMTR) Annual Distinguished Service Award, the King Hussein Cancer Foundation Lifetime Achievement Award, and the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Research Development and Innovation Authority (RDIA).



Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.