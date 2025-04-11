'Barbarian must not...’: China says will never bow to tariff blackmail

Saturday April 12, 2025 0:04 AM , ummid.com News Network

[Trump makes a U-turn and announced 90-day pause on tariffs on all countries except China after hands off protest participated by hundreds of thousands of Americans]

Beijing: In a strongest response to Donald Trump’s pressure tactics, China Friday April 11, 2025 called the U.S. President ‘barbarian’ and said Beijing will never bow to tariff blackmail and trade war threats.

In a direct reference to Donald Trump’s claim that world leaders are “kissing his ass” and “begging for a deal”, China said the U.S. President should not expect any call from Beijing.

“We must solemnly tell the US that a tariff-wielding barbarian who attempts to force countries to call and beg for mercy can never expect that call from China.”

“The call is not coming”, Chinese Foreign Ministry Office in Hong Kong said.

"Unilateral Bullying"

In his first response to trump's "reciprocal tariffs" on Chinese goods, President Xi Jinping on Friday urged the European Union to join forces with Beijing to resist what he called "unilateral bullying".

"If the US insists on continuing to infringe upon China's interests in a substantive way, China will resolutely take countermeasures and fight to the end," news agency Reuters quoted the Chinese Finance Ministry as saying.

During a meeting with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, Xi highlighted the importance of stronger cooperation between China and the EU as trade tensions with Washington escalate.

"China and Europe should fulfil their international responsibilities... and jointly resist unilateral bullying practices," Xi said.

Tit for Tat Response

China had on Thursday April 10, 2025 announced new tariffs on U.S. goods entering in the country taking the total to 125%.

China announced new tariffs on U.S. after Trump announced 90-day pause on the "reciprocal tariffs" he had announced on different countries on April 02, 2025 - the day he called "Liberation Day".

While announcing the 90-day pause on new tariffs, Trump said the "concession" is not for China. He instead announced new tariffs on Chinese goods.

"Hands off Protest"

Trump's U-turn came amidst hands off protest held at over 1,300 locations across the United States.

The protests against Donald Trump administration, started April 05, 2025, were participated by hundreds of thousands Americans.

Following the massive turnout for the "Hands Off" protests, the grassroots group 50501 is preparing for another nationwide demonstration on April 19, 2025.

The Americans in all 50 states are being urged to rally once more on April 19 in opposition to the Trump administration's actions and policies.

