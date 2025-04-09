Indians flock to join UAE Chambers of Commerce

Indian investors and business owners topped the list of foreign nationalities joining the UAE chambers of commerce, the Federation of UAE Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FCCI) said Wednesday April 09, 2025

[India also ranked first in the number of new foreign companies joining the Dubai Chamber of Commerce in 2024 - Image: Emirates News Agency (WAM)]

As per the latest data, with the Indian investors and business owners rushing to join the UAE chambers of commerce, the membership reached around 225,000 by the end of Q1 2025, according to Emirates News Agency (WAM).

About UAE Chambers of Commerce

List of Chambers of Commerce & Industry in UAE included 8 different entities including Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Dubai Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Sharjah Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Ras Al Khaimah Chamber of Commerce Industry & Agriculture, Fujairah Chamber of Commerce Industry & Agriculture, Ajman Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Umm Al Quwain Chamber of Commerce & Industry and Federation of UAE Chamber of Commerce, Industry & Agriculture.

Among them, Dubai Chamber of Commerce & Industry and Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce & Industry are the largest. As of January 20, 2025, the Dubai Chamber of Commerce has over 258,000 members, following the addition of more than 70,000 new companies in 2024.

India also ranked first in the number of new foreign companies joining the Dubai Chamber of Commerce in 2024, with 16,623 new members. With this, more than 73,000 Indian firms have registered as active members of the Dubai Chamber of Commerce.

India-UAE Trade

Speaking to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), Humaid Mohammed bin Salem, Secretary-General of UAE Chambers, said the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) between the UAE and India has contributed to strengthening the developing relations between the two countries and transforming them into a multi-dimensional partnership, with business being one of its fundamental pillars.

He added that non-oil bilateral trade between the UAE and India reached a record US$56.1 billion in the second year of the CEPA's entry into force in May 2022, marking a 10.1 percent increase compared to the first year.

Bin Salem stated that both countries are working to raise trade volumes to US$100 billion by 2030, reflecting the depth of their economic ties.

He affirmed that the UAE Chambers remains committed to advancing UAE-India trade relations and boosting business collaboration to globally competitive levels.

The figure highlights the attractiveness of the investment environment in the UAE. On the other side, this also indicates worsening condition of businesses in India under Modi because of which millionaires and business owners are exploring new opportunities.

As per the 2023 estimate , 6,500 high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs) left India whereas in 2022 the number of Indian millionaires deciding to leave the country was 7,500.

