Half-burnt body of Dalit youth found in Prayagraj

A half-burnt dead body of a Dalit Youth has been found in a wheat field sparking tension in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj ahead of Dr BR Ambedkar’s Jayanti Monday April 14

Monday April 14, 2025 0:17 AM , ummid.com News Network

Prayagraj: A half-burnt dead body of a Dalit Youth has been found in a wheat field sparking tension in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj ahead of Dr BR Ambedkar’s Jayanti Monday April 14.

It is suspected that the Dalit youth - identified as Devi Shankar (30), was burnt alive and thrown in the wheat field.

The incident occurred in Isaota village, Yamunanagar area under the Karchana police station in Allahabad, now Prayagraj.

The incident came to light after the villagers spotted the half-burnt dead body in a garden near the village today i.e. Sunday April 13, 2025 morning. Later, the victim was identified by his father Ashok Kumar.

Ashok Kumar alleged some villagers had taken his son Devi Shankar to their field to tie up harvested wheat bundles on Saturday night. He claimed that his son was murdered and then set on fire to destroy evidence.

The local police reached the spot. However, the villagers did not allow the police to move the dead body till the accused are arrested.

Nonetheless, the police registered a murder case against eight individuals. The accused included Dilip Singh (alias Chottan), Ajay Singh, Vinay Singh, Manoj Singh, Sonu Singh, Shekhar, Mohit, and one unknown person.

"Heinous Crime"

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Singh Yadav while sharing a video of the angry villagers protesting with the half-burnt dead body of the Dalit youth blamed a “dominant community” for the incident.

प्रयागराज में एक प्रभुत्ववादी द्वारा दलित समाज के एक युवक को जिंदा जलाकर मारने का जो जघन्य अपराध हुआ है, उसने साबित कर दिया है कि सत्ता का अपने लोगों को दिया अवांछित प्रश्रय और अहंकार अब सरेआम हत्यारे तक करवा रहा है। बाबासाहेब की जयंती के पहले ऐसी घटना को अंजाम देकर कुछ शक्तिशाली… pic.twitter.com/p1Xmunu3MV — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) April 13, 2025

In the accompanying message, the Samajwadi Party Chief said the people behind the “heinous crime” wanted to give a “message” and “demonstrate their power” to the suppressed by murdering a Dalit youth ahead of Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti.

“They are tyrannical people with a sick mindset”, Akhilesh Yadav said wondering if bulldozers will be sent to the houses of these powerful people too.

