Harvard stays firm in the wake of Trump’s abuses

Thursday April 17, 2025 0:02 AM , ummid.com News Network

Washington: Harvard University stayed firm as U.S. President Donald Trump hurled a salvo of abuses against one of the world’s top notch institutions.

'Harvard has become a JOKE'

Calling the elite educational institutions a “joke” Trump also threatened to stop the state funding.

"Harvard can no longer be considered even a decent place of learning, and should not be considered on any list of the World's Great Universities or Colleges," Trump said on his Truth Social platform.

"Harvard is a JOKE, teaches Hate and Stupidity, and should no longer receive Federal Funds”, he wrote.

Trump also criticised two of university's high-profile appointments - former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and former Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot.

“They hired, from New York (Bill D) and Chicago (Lori L), at ridiculously high salaries/fees, two of the WORST and MOST INCOMPETENT mayors in the history of our Country, to 'teach' municipal management and government,” Trump wrote.

“These two Radical Left fools left behind two cities that will take years to recover from their incompetence and evil. Harvard has been hiring almost all woke, Radical Left, idiots and “birdbrains” who are only capable of teaching FAILURE to students and so-called “future leaders,” he added.

Harvard's Response

Responding to Trump, Harvard University said it will not assent to the U.S. President’s demands - whether it continues to get federal funding or not.



"No government, regardless of which party is in power, should dictate what private universities can teach," Harvard's President Alan Garber said in a letter posted on the university's website.

Many students and alumni lauded the university's decision to stand its ground, despite the consequences, according to BBC.

