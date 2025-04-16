Over 90% students feel positive about impact of AI on Education

Over 90% students in India feel positive about impact of AI on Education

Wednesday April 16, 2025 12:13 PM , ummid.com News Network

New Delhi: Over 90 percent students in India feel positive about the impact of Artificial Intelligence (AI) on education, a new survey has found.

Commissioned by Turnitin and conducted by Vanson Bourne, the survey also found 85% of academic administrators, educators, and students in India saying they are overwhelmed by the availability and volume of AI.

The online survey of 3500 students, educators and academic administrators across 6 countries, including India (700) revealed that while the education community is generally positive about the impacts of AI in education, the line between “using AI to enhance students’ learning” and “cheating” is still undefined.

“Key learning from our research and continued engagement with the academic community across regions help inform development of future solutions, and increase the value of our current solutions,” said Turnitin Chief Product Officer, Annie Chechitelli.

“To provide the right support for the global education community, we have to better understand how technologies, like AI, are used to either support or shortcut learning around the world”, she added.

50% caught unaware

On the other hand, 50% of survey respondents in India said they don’t know how to get the most benefit from AI in their role/studies.

This is slightly higher than the response across all survey respondents (45%).

“The positivity around the impacts that AI is having on education in India presents an exciting opportunity for students, educators and academic administrators throughout the region to lean into new advancements in technology,” said Chaitali Moitra, Regional Director, Turnitin South Asia.

“It is important to focus on helping the education community feel supported and prepared to explore the benefits that AI can have on the learning environment", she said.

AI usage in Education

While continued expansion of AI use in education is not a surprise, students outpacing all other surveyed groups (educators and academic administrators) in their concerns around AI is less expected.

64% of students reported being worried about the use of AI within education, compared to 50% of educators and 41% of academic administrators across Australia/New Zealand, India, Mexico, United Kingdom/Ireland, and the United States, the survey found.

“Our research, across all countries and surveyed groups, highlights a pivotal moment in academia,” said David Gallichan, Business Strategy & Partnerships Lead at Vanson Bourne. “While there is clear optimism about AI’s potential, there is also significant concern—particularly among students—about its misuse.”

