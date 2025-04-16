US Taxpayers approach UN over US funding of Israeli Genocide in Gaza

Taxpayers Against Genocide (TAG) has approached the UN Human Rights Council over American funding of the genocide and massacre of Palestinians in Gaza and U.S. impunity for war crimes

Wednesday April 16, 2025 5:11 PM , ummid.com News Network

Washington: Taxpayers Against Genocide (TAG) has approached the UN Human Rights Council over American funding of the genocide and massacre of Palestinians in Gaza and U.S. impunity for war crimes.

In its report, the Taxpayers Against Genocide (TAG), a non-governmental, grassroots mass movement comprising over 2,000 U.S. taxpayers, said they approached the United Nations after their efforts to persuade the U.S. administration to stop funding the genocide of the Palestinians met with deaf ears.

“Countless federal taxpayers repeatedly called, emailed, petitioned and peacefully protested their congressional representatives and U.S. government officials beginning in October 2023, pleading with them to stop using their tax dollars to fund what had clearly become a genocide in Gaza.

The Taxpayers Against Genocide (TAG) further said the very purpose of forming the group was because of the U.S. administration continued support to the Israeli occupation.

“After almost one year of having their Congress members refuse to meet or consider their constituents’ pleas, a group of Northern California taxpayers formed TAG in fall 2024 and filed a federal class action lawsuit, arguing that it is illegal to use tax dollars for genocide. The case was dismissed on February 10, 2025”, it said.

American National Lawyers Guild International Committee and International Association of Democratic Lawyers are the contributing organizations for the plea filed by the Taxpayers Against Genocide’s plea filed at the UN Human Rights Council.

The Women’s International League for Peace and Freedom (U.S. Section), CODEPINK, Interfaith Communities United for Justice and Peace, Roots Action and over half a dozen other organizations have endorsed the report.

Key Points and Focus of the TAG Plea

The TIG plea involves U.S. obligations under the United Nations (UN) Charter; Articles 19, 20 and 21 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR); Articles 9, 19, 21 and 25 of the International Convention on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR); Article 2 and 5 of the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racism and Discrimination (ICERD); Article 33 of the Fourth Geneva Convention; and Articles II and III (e) of the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide.

All of these instruments have been ratified by the United States and are therefore considered the “supreme Law of the Land” under Article VI, Section 2 of the U.S. Constitution. Further, the prohibition of genocide is recognized as a peremptory norm or “jus cogens” in international law, meaning it is a fundamental principle from which no derogation is permitted.”

The focus of the plea is on violations of U.S. obligations by the U.S. Congress and executive in committing residents’ tax dollars – including those of Palestinian-Americans whose families have been decimated in Gaza – to support what the International Court of Justice (ICJ) and International Criminal Court (ICC) as well as Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch, Medecins Sans Frontieres and many other human rights organizations have recognized as an unfolding genocide in Gaza.

“Funding what is known to be an unfolding genocide makes U.S. taxpayers complicit in supporting Israeli war crimes in Gaza. U.S. funds have also supported violations of the Fourth Geneva Convention’s prohibition against collective punishment and illegal apartheid system in Palestine”, the TIG said in its plea.

“With insurmountable obstacles to accountability in the U.S. electoral and judicial systems and an increasing disregard of international human rights and humanitarian law by the U.S. government, intervention and oversight by the UN Human Rights Council is urgently needed to challenge U.S. repression and the impunity of U.S. legislators and officials for aiding and abetting genocide with U.S. tax dollars”, the TAG said.

The TAG in its plea has also recommended to the U.S. government that included stopping funding genocide and war crimes in violation of U.S. and international law; to stop prosecuting, persecuting, deporting and threatening advocates for Palestinian self-determination and protesters against genocide; institute effective judicial safeguards against U.S. funding and support of genocide and war crimes; establish a National Human Rights Institute to train legislators, judges and federal agency directors in international humanitarian and human rights law and the supremacy of all U.S.-ratified human rights treaties under Article VI of the U.S. Constitution among others.

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.